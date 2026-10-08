The forgery operation of seals for stamping gold and silver items has amassed nearly half a billion Egyptian pounds in Egypt, before it fell into the hands of the Ministry of Interior's agencies, which continue their efforts to combat money laundering crimes, monitor the wealth of individuals involved in criminal activities, and take legal action against them.

The ministry clarified, in an official statement, that the Economic Security Sector, in coordination with the relevant authorities, has taken legal measures against two criminal elements involved in laundering money obtained from their criminal activities in the field of seal forgery and customs evasion. Investigations revealed that the suspects attempted to conceal the source of the funds and legitimize them by establishing commercial activities and purchasing real estate and vehicles to present them as if they were generated from legitimate entities.

The Ministry of Interior estimated the amount of money that was laundered at approximately 480 million Egyptian pounds, confirming that necessary legal actions have been taken against the suspects, as part of its efforts to trace the paths of illicit funds and tighten control over criminal activities related to evasion and forgery.