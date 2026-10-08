جمعت عملية تزوير أختام دمغ المشغولات الذهبية والفضية ما يقرب من نصف مليار جنيه في مصر، قبل أن تسقط في يد أجهزة وزارة الداخلية التي تواصل تحركاتها لمكافحة جرائم غسل الأموال ورصد ثروات ذوي الأنشطة الإجرامية واتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية حيالهم.

وأوضحت الوزارة، في بيان رسمي، أن قطاع الأمن الاقتصادي بالتنسيق مع الجهات المعنية اتخذ الإجراءات القانونية بحق عنصرين جنائيين تورطا في غسل الأموال المتحصلة من نشاطهما الإجرامي في مجال تزوير الأختام والتهرب الجمركي. وكشفت التحريات أن المتهمين حاولا إخفاء مصدر الأموال وإضفاء الصبغة الشرعية عليها، عبر تأسيس أنشطة تجارية وشراء عقارات وسيارات لإظهارها كأنها ناتجة عن كيانات مشروعة.

وقدّرت الداخلية حجم الأموال التي جرى غسلها بنحو 480 مليون جنيه، مؤكدة اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة بحق المتهمين، في إطار جهودها لتتبع مسارات الأموال غير المشروعة وإحكام الرقابة على الأنشطة الإجرامية المرتبطة بالتهرب والتزوير.