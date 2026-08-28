بين عراقة العصر الفيكتوري وقسوة البيئة الساحلية، توقفت مؤقتاً حكاية عمرها أكثر من 150 عاماً، بعد إغلاق أقدم مصعد جبلي في بريطانيا بمدينة «سكاربورو» في مقاطعة نورث يوركشاير، على خلفية مخاوف تتعلق بالسلامة العامة، وفقاً لما أوردته صحيفة «ذا صن».

ويُعد «سكاربورو سبا كليف ليفت» أحد أبرز المعالم التاريخية في المدينة، إذ بدأت رحلته عام 1875، ليؤدي دوراً حيوياً في ربط فنادق «إسبلاناد» بمنتجع «سبا» الشهير. وبلغت تكلفة إنشائه آنذاك ما يعادل نحو 10.5 آلاف دولار.

وعلى مدى عقود طويلة، مر المصعد بعدة مراحل من التطوير التقني؛ فبعد أن بدأ تشغيله باستخدام محركات تعمل بالطاقة المائية والغازية، انتقل لاحقاً إلى الطاقة الكهربائية في خمسينيات القرن الماضي. وفي العام الماضي، احتفلت مدينة سكاربورو بمرور 150 عاماً على تأسيسه.