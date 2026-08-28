Between the grandeur of the Victorian era and the harshness of the coastal environment, a story that has lasted more than 150 years has come to a temporary halt, following the closure of the oldest funicular railway in Britain located in the town of "Scarborough" in North Yorkshire, due to public safety concerns, according to the newspaper "The Sun".

The "Scarborough Spa Cliff Lift" is one of the most prominent historical landmarks in the town, having begun its journey in 1875, playing a vital role in connecting the "Esplanade" hotels with the famous "Spa" resort. The cost of its construction at that time was equivalent to about $10,500.

Over several decades, the lift has undergone various stages of technical development; after initially operating with water and gas-powered engines, it later transitioned to electric power in the 1950s. Last year, the town of Scarborough celebrated the 150th anniversary of its establishment.