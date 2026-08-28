بين عراقة العصر الفيكتوري وقسوة البيئة الساحلية، توقفت مؤقتاً حكاية عمرها أكثر من 150 عاماً، بعد إغلاق أقدم مصعد جبلي في بريطانيا بمدينة «سكاربورو» في مقاطعة نورث يوركشاير، على خلفية مخاوف تتعلق بالسلامة العامة، وفقاً لما أوردته صحيفة «ذا صن».
ويُعد «سكاربورو سبا كليف ليفت» أحد أبرز المعالم التاريخية في المدينة، إذ بدأت رحلته عام 1875، ليؤدي دوراً حيوياً في ربط فنادق «إسبلاناد» بمنتجع «سبا» الشهير. وبلغت تكلفة إنشائه آنذاك ما يعادل نحو 10.5 آلاف دولار.
وعلى مدى عقود طويلة، مر المصعد بعدة مراحل من التطوير التقني؛ فبعد أن بدأ تشغيله باستخدام محركات تعمل بالطاقة المائية والغازية، انتقل لاحقاً إلى الطاقة الكهربائية في خمسينيات القرن الماضي. وفي العام الماضي، احتفلت مدينة سكاربورو بمرور 150 عاماً على تأسيسه.
Between the grandeur of the Victorian era and the harshness of the coastal environment, a story that has lasted more than 150 years has come to a temporary halt, following the closure of the oldest funicular railway in Britain located in the town of "Scarborough" in North Yorkshire, due to public safety concerns, according to the newspaper "The Sun".
The "Scarborough Spa Cliff Lift" is one of the most prominent historical landmarks in the town, having begun its journey in 1875, playing a vital role in connecting the "Esplanade" hotels with the famous "Spa" resort. The cost of its construction at that time was equivalent to about $10,500.
Over several decades, the lift has undergone various stages of technical development; after initially operating with water and gas-powered engines, it later transitioned to electric power in the 1950s. Last year, the town of Scarborough celebrated the 150th anniversary of its establishment.