بينما تنشغل بتأكيد حجز الطيران وتدقيق وزن الأمتعة وتجهيز وثائق السفر، قد تقع في تفصيل خطأ صغير يرتكبه ملايين المسافرين بحسن نية، لكنه كفيل بتحويل رحلتك إلى كابوس وتوجيه أمتعتك إلى وجهة عالمية أخرى مختلفة تماماً بسبب: إبقاء بطاقات وملصقات الرحلات السابقة على الحقيبة.
وتعتمد المطارات الحديثة على ماسحات بصرية وتلقائية فائقة السرعة لقراءة الـ«باركود» المطبوع على الملصقات لتوجيه الأمتعة عبر السيور الآلية. وفي حال وجود أكثر من ملصق أو شفرة قديمة لرحلات سابقة على جوانب الحقيبة أو المقابض، قد تلتقط الأجهزة الرمز الخاطئ، مما يتسبب في تحويل حقيبتك تلقائياً إلى طائرة أخرى تتجه لمطار آخر، أو احتجازها في منطقة الفرز اليدوي وتأخرها لعدة أيام.
ولضمان وصول حقيبتك معك بسلام، يوصي خبراء الطيران بـ 3 إجراءات سريعة قبل المغادرة:
- التنظيف الكامل: أزل كافة البطاقات الشريطية والملصقات التتبعية الدقيقة المتبقية من رحلاتك السابقة فور عودتك أو قبل حزم الحقيبة مجدداً.
- التوثيق بالهاتف: التقِط صورة واضحة لحقيبتك من الخارج تبرز لونها وعلاماتها المميزة، وصورة أخرى لمحتوياتها الداخلية لتسهيل عمليات التتبع أو المطالبة بالتعويض في حال الفقدان.
- البطاقة المزدوجة: ثبت بطاقة مدوناً عليها اسمك ورقم هاتفك على المقبض الخارجي، وأخرى مماثلة داخل الحقيبة تحسباً لتلف الخارجية خلال الشحن.
While you are busy confirming your flight reservation, checking your luggage weight, and preparing your travel documents, you might fall into a small detail that millions of well-meaning travelers make, but it can turn your trip into a nightmare and direct your luggage to a completely different global destination due to: leaving previous flight tags and labels on the suitcase.
Modern airports rely on ultra-fast optical and automatic scanners to read the barcode printed on the labels to direct luggage through the conveyor belts. If there is more than one label or an old code from previous flights on the sides of the suitcase or the handles, the devices may capture the wrong code, causing your bag to be automatically directed to another plane heading to a different airport, or it may be held in the manual sorting area, delaying it for several days.
To ensure your bag arrives with you safely, aviation experts recommend 3 quick actions before departure:
- Complete cleaning: Remove all remaining baggage tags and tracking labels from your previous trips as soon as you return or before repacking your suitcase.
- Phone documentation: Take a clear picture of your suitcase from the outside highlighting its color and distinctive marks, and another picture of its internal contents to facilitate tracking or claiming compensation in case of loss.
- Double tag: Attach a tag with your name and phone number on the external handle, and a similar one inside the suitcase in case the external one gets damaged during shipping.