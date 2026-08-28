بينما تنشغل بتأكيد حجز الطيران وتدقيق وزن الأمتعة وتجهيز وثائق السفر، قد تقع في تفصيل خطأ صغير يرتكبه ملايين المسافرين بحسن نية، لكنه كفيل بتحويل رحلتك إلى كابوس وتوجيه أمتعتك إلى وجهة عالمية أخرى مختلفة تماماً بسبب: إبقاء بطاقات وملصقات الرحلات السابقة على الحقيبة.

وتعتمد المطارات الحديثة على ماسحات بصرية وتلقائية فائقة السرعة لقراءة الـ«باركود» المطبوع على الملصقات لتوجيه الأمتعة عبر السيور الآلية. وفي حال وجود أكثر من ملصق أو شفرة قديمة لرحلات سابقة على جوانب الحقيبة أو المقابض، قد تلتقط الأجهزة الرمز الخاطئ، مما يتسبب في تحويل حقيبتك تلقائياً إلى طائرة أخرى تتجه لمطار آخر، أو احتجازها في منطقة الفرز اليدوي وتأخرها لعدة أيام.

ولضمان وصول حقيبتك معك بسلام، يوصي خبراء الطيران بـ 3 إجراءات سريعة قبل المغادرة:

  • التنظيف الكامل: أزل كافة البطاقات الشريطية والملصقات التتبعية الدقيقة المتبقية من رحلاتك السابقة فور عودتك أو قبل حزم الحقيبة مجدداً.
  • التوثيق بالهاتف: التقِط صورة واضحة لحقيبتك من الخارج تبرز لونها وعلاماتها المميزة، وصورة أخرى لمحتوياتها الداخلية لتسهيل عمليات التتبع أو المطالبة بالتعويض في حال الفقدان.
  • البطاقة المزدوجة: ثبت بطاقة مدوناً عليها اسمك ورقم هاتفك على المقبض الخارجي، وأخرى مماثلة داخل الحقيبة تحسباً لتلف الخارجية خلال الشحن.