While you are busy confirming your flight reservation, checking your luggage weight, and preparing your travel documents, you might fall into a small detail that millions of well-meaning travelers make, but it can turn your trip into a nightmare and direct your luggage to a completely different global destination due to: leaving previous flight tags and labels on the suitcase.

Modern airports rely on ultra-fast optical and automatic scanners to read the barcode printed on the labels to direct luggage through the conveyor belts. If there is more than one label or an old code from previous flights on the sides of the suitcase or the handles, the devices may capture the wrong code, causing your bag to be automatically directed to another plane heading to a different airport, or it may be held in the manual sorting area, delaying it for several days.

To ensure your bag arrives with you safely, aviation experts recommend 3 quick actions before departure: