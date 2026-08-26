أعاد «إنستغرام» تسليط الضوء على أهمية النصوص المصاحبة للمنشورات، مؤكداً أن الصورة أو مقطع الفيديو لا يمثلان وحدهما عناصر صناعة المحتوى الفعّال، إذ تلعب الكلمات دوراً في إضافة السياق وتحفيز التفاعل، إلى جانب مساعدة أنظمة البحث والمنصة على فهم طبيعة المحتوى.

ووفق إرشادات نشرها «إنستغرام» لصناع المحتوى والمسوقين، فإن البداية القوية للنص تعد من أبرز عوامل جذب المتابع، خصوصاً أن أول سطرين فقط يظهران قبل خيار «المزيد»، ما يجعل السؤال أو المعلومة اللافتة أو التمهيد المشوق أدوات مهمة لدفع المستخدم إلى مواصلة القراءة.

ودعا «إنستغرام» إلى استخدام النص لسرد قصة أو تقديم معلومات مفيدة تستحق الحفظ والمشاركة، مع تضمين دعوة واضحة للتفاعل، مثل حفظ المنشور أو الانتقال إلى الرابط الموجود في الملف الشخصي.

كما شددت المنصة على أهمية الكلمات المفتاحية الواضحة والمرتبطة بالمحتوى، باعتبار أن نظام البحث يستعين بالنصوص المصاحبة في اكتشاف المنشورات وفهم سياقها، إضافة إلى تقسيم النصوص الطويلة إلى فقرات قصيرة تسهّل قراءتها.

وتكشف هذه التوجيهات، أن المنافسة على جذب الانتباه في «إنستغرام» لم تعد مرتبطة بقوة الصورة والفيديو فقط، إذ تعود الكلمة لتصبح جزءاً أساسياً من معادلة الوصول والتفاعل والاكتشاف داخل المنصة.