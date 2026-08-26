Instagram has highlighted the importance of accompanying text for posts, emphasizing that images or videos alone do not constitute effective content creation elements. Words play a role in adding context and stimulating interaction, in addition to helping search systems and the platform understand the nature of the content.

According to guidelines published by Instagram for content creators and marketers, a strong start to the text is one of the most significant factors in attracting followers, especially since only the first two lines appear before the "more" option, making an intriguing question, a striking piece of information, or an engaging introduction important tools to encourage users to continue reading.

Instagram urged the use of text to tell a story or provide useful information worth saving and sharing, including a clear call to action for interaction, such as saving the post or visiting the link in the profile.

The platform also emphasized the importance of clear keywords related to the content, as the search system relies on accompanying texts to discover posts and understand their context, in addition to breaking long texts into short paragraphs that make them easier to read.

These guidelines reveal that the competition for attention on Instagram is no longer solely tied to the strength of images and videos; rather, words are becoming an essential part of the equation for reach, interaction, and discovery within the platform.