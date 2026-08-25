A flight heading to Las Vegas, USA, turned into an extraordinary wedding at 35,000 feet, after the airline's hospitality crew intervened to transform a secret wedding plan into a group celebration involving 178 passengers among the clouds.

Sarah Arroyo Montalvo and her partner were planning to arrive in Las Vegas to tie the knot away from the public eye and spotlight. However, the couple's secrecy did not last long, as the flight crew learned about the story by chance during the flight, prompting its members to surprise the newlyweds with an unforgettable initiative and hold a complete wedding ceremony inside the airplane cabin before reaching their destination.

The hospitality crew added a quirky and innovative touch to the celebration by utilizing the available resources on the plane to create wedding attire and accessories:

The bride's dress and veil: The flight attendants made a veil and part of the wedding dress using the toilet paper available on the plane.

The bouquet: The bouquet of roses carried by the bride was designed using coffee stirrers from the airline's branch.

The wedding ceremony: The captain himself took on the task of officially conducting the wedding ceremony in front of the passengers, benefiting from his legal license that allows him to perform such ceremonies.

The bride expressed her deep gratitude to the flight crew through a post on Facebook, noting that the circumstances came together in a much more wonderful way than they had planned, turning their simple and modest wedding into a unique memory shared across social media.