تحولت رحلة جوية كانت متجهة إلى مدينة لاس فيغاس الأمريكية إلى حفل زفاف استثنائي على ارتفاع 35 ألف قدم، بعدما تدخل طاقم الضيافة بشركة الطيران لتحويل خطة زفاف سري إلى احتفال جماعي شارك فيه 178 راكباً بين السحاب.

كانت سارة أرويو مونتالفو وشريكها يخططان للوصول إلى لاس فيغاس لإتمام عقد قرانهما بعيداً عن الأنظار والأضواء. غير أن كتمان الزوجين لم يدُم طويلاً، إذ علم طاقم الطائرة بالقصة بالصدفة أثناء الرحلة، ليقرر أعضاؤه مبادرة العروسين بمفاجأة لا تُنسى وإقامة مراسم زفاف كاملة داخل كابينة الطائرة قبل الوصول إلى وجهتهما.

أضفى طاقم الضيافة لمسة طريفة ومبتكرة على الحفل باستغلال الموارد المتاحة داخل الطائرة لإعداد ملابس وإكسسوارات الزفاف:

  • فستان وطرحة العروس: صنع المضيفون طرحة وجزءاً من فستان الزفاف باستخدام أوراق المرحاض المتوفرة في الطائرة.
  • باقة الزهور: صُممت باقة الورد التي حملتها العروس باستخدام أعواد تحريك القهوة الخاصة بفرع الشركة.
  • عقد القران: تولى قائد الطائرة نفسه مهمة إتمام عقد القران رسمياً أمام الركاب، مستفيداً من حيازته ترخيصاً قانونياً يتيح له إجراء المراسم.

وأعربت العروس عبر منشور لها على منصة «فيسبوك» عن امتنانها البالغ لطاقم الطائرة، مشيرة إلى أن الظروف تضافرت بصورة أروع بكثير مما كانا يخططان له، ليتحول زواجهما البسيط والمتواضع إلى ذكرى فريدة تناقلتها مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.