The U.S. State Department has decided that starting Monday, citizens of 50 countries, mostly African, will be required to pay a bond of up to $20,000 if they wish to apply for a visa to enter the United States. The U.S. Federal Register added that more countries could be added to the list. The maximum bond amount is $15,000, but it can be reduced to $5,000 or $10,000, depending on the discretion of the consular officer reviewing the application. However, the latest regulation to be published (on Monday) raises the maximum amount to $20,000 and eliminates the minimum of $5,000. The bond amount must be paid to allow the applicant to meet with the consular officer regarding their applications for the work and visitor visas, known as B1 and B2. The amount will be refunded to the applicant if their application is denied, or if the application is accepted and the applicant complies with the visa conditions. The program has led to an 83% decrease in applications for the two mentioned visas during its pilot phase.