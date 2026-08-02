تلعب العادات اليومية دوراً مهماً في تعزيز صحة الأوعية الدموية وتحسين تدفق الدم، ما يسهم في الوقاية من أمراض القلب ومشكلات الدورة الدموية. وفي ما يلي 4 عادات تساعد على حمايتها:

مارس النشاط البدني

تناول الدهون الصحية

امتنع عن التدخين

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