تلعب العادات اليومية دوراً مهماً في تعزيز صحة الأوعية الدموية وتحسين تدفق الدم، ما يسهم في الوقاية من أمراض القلب ومشكلات الدورة الدموية. وفي ما يلي 4 عادات تساعد على حمايتها:
مارس النشاط البدني
تناول الدهون الصحية
امتنع عن التدخين
حافظ على ضغط الدم الطبيعي
Daily habits play an important role in enhancing vascular health and improving blood flow, which contributes to the prevention of heart diseases and circulatory problems. Here are 4 habits that help protect it:
Engage in physical activity
Consume healthy fats
Avoid smoking
Maintain normal blood pressure