من الكونغو وأوغندا إلى قلب أوروبا.. «إيبولا» يباغت العالم بحالات جديدة في ألمانيا وفرنسا

Ebola did not come through a traditional gateway, but rather concealed itself behind the rare and elusive (Bundibugyo) strain; a strain that still lacks any globally licensed vaccine or treatment, making this 17th wave in the history of the Democratic Republic of the Congo the fastest growing and most intense ever.

The latest cumulative data approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Congolese Ministry of Health indicates that the virus has struck hard in the eastern provinces, particularly (Ituri) and (Tshopo).

It has officially surpassed the threshold of 2,124 confirmed cases, claiming the lives of at least 828 people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, amidst complex security challenges and surrounding armed conflicts that complicate the mission of relief and investigation teams.

On the other side of the border, Uganda successfully set up containment measures early; despite recording 20 confirmed cases and two deaths related to the outbreak in Congo (some of which appeared in the capital Kampala), the Ugandan health defense line proved resilient. The Ugandan Ministry of Health officially announced the discharge of the last recovered Ebola patient from the national isolation center at (Mulago) Hospital. Consequently, the country officially entered a period of enhanced surveillance for 42 days (double the virus's incubation period), which separates it from declaring itself completely free of the epidemic.

The virus did not stop at the river and forest borders; the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) confirmed the registration of incoming and isolated cases of doctors and medical relief workers evacuated from outbreak areas in Congo, with two cases reported in Germany and a stable case in France. International agencies reassured that the risk of community outbreak outside Africa remains extremely low; due to the nature of the virus's transmission through direct bodily fluids rather than air.

Meanwhile, international organizations such as (Doctors Without Borders) are leading tremendous efforts to expand the capacity of isolation centers and launch the first clinical trials for experimental treatments against this rare strain. It is a battle that does not rely on ready medical weapons, but rather on community awareness and the swift detection of unknown chains of the virus, so that the ember of "Congo" does not turn into a fire that claims more lives.