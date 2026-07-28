لم يأتِ إيبولا عبر بوابة تقليدية، بل تخفّى خلف سلالة (بونديبوغيو) النادرة والمراوغة؛ سلالة تفتقر حتى اللحظة إلى أي لقاح أو علاج مرخص عالمياً، مما جعل هذه الموجة الـ17 في تاريخ جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية الأسرع نمواً واشتعالاً على الإطلاق.

تُشير أحدث البيانات التراكمية المعتمدة من منظمة الصحة العالمية (WHO) ووزارة الصحة الكونغولية إلى أن الفايروس ضرب بقسوة المقاطعات الشرقية، لا سيما (إيتوري) و(تشوبو).

تخطى رسمياً حاجز 2,124 حالة إصابة مؤكدة، حاصداً أرواح 828 شخصاً على الأقل في الكونغو الديمقراطية، وسط تحديات أمنية معقدة ونزاعات مسلحة محيطة تصعّب مأمورية فرق الإغاثة والتقصّي.

على الجانب الآخر من الحدود، نجحت أوغندا في نصب شباك الاحتواء مبكراً؛ فرغم تسجيلها لـ20 حالة إصابة مؤكدة وحالتي وفاة مرتبطة وبائياً بالتفشي في الكونغو (ظهرت بعضها في العاصمة كامبالا)، إلا أن خط الدفاع الصحي الأوغندي أثبت صلابته. وزارة الصحة الأوغندية أعلنت -رسمياً- عن خروج آخر مريض إيبولا متعافٍ من مركز العزل الوطني بمستشفى (مولاغو). وبناءً عليه، دخلت البلاد رسمياً في فترة المراقبة المشددة لمدة 42 يوماً (ضعف فترة حضانة الفايروس)، التي يفصلها عن إعلان خلوها التام من الوباء.

من الكونغو وأوغندا إلى قلب أوروبا.. «إيبولا» يباغت العالم بحالات جديدة في ألمانيا وفرنسا

لم يقف الفايروس عند حدود النهر والغابة؛ إذ أكدت الوكالة الأوروبية لمراقبة الأمراض (ECDC) تسجيل حالات وافدة ومعزولة لأطباء وعمال إغاثة طبيين تم إجلاؤهم من مناطق التفشي في الكونغو، حيث تم رصد حالتين في ألمانيا وحالة مستقرة في فرنسا، وطمأنت الوكالات الدولية بأن خطر التفشي المجتمعي خارج إفريقيا يظل منخفضاً للغاية؛ نظرًا لطبيعة انتقال الفايروس عبر السوائل الجسدية المباشرة لا الهواء.

في غضون ذلك، تقود منظمات دولية مثل (أطباء بلا حدود) جهوداً جبارة لتوسيع الطاقات الاستيعابية لمراكز العزل وإطلاق أولى التجارب السريرية للعلاجات التجريبية ضد هذه السلالة النادرة. إنها معركة لا تعتمد على السلاح الطبي الجاهز، بل على وعي المجتمعات وسرعة رصد السلاسل المجهولة للفايروس، لكي لا تتحول جمرة «الكونغو» إلى حريق يحصد المزيد من الأرواح.