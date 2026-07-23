أكد الفنان المصري أحمد السقا أن فيلم (خلي بالك من نفسك) يمثّل تجربة جديدة في مسيرته الفنية، إذ يبتعد لأول مرة عن الأكشن ليقدم شخصية مذيع إذاعي يغلب عليها الطابع الكوميدي والرومانسي، موضحًا أنه اعتمد في بنائها على السيناريو ورؤيته الخاصة دون الاستناد إلى شخصية إعلامية بعينها.
أول لقاء سينمائي
وأضاف السقا في تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ» أن الفيلم شهد أول تعاون سينمائي له مع الفنانة ياسمين عبدالعزيز رغم صداقتهما الممتدة منذ سنوات، مؤكدًا أن الكواليس اتسمت بروح الأسرة ولم تشهد أي خلافات، معربًا عن سعادته بتحقيق هذا التعاون بعد سنوات من تأجيله.
حقيقة تدريبها
ونفى السقا أن يكون قد تولى تدريب ياسمين عبدالعزيز على مشاهد الأكشن، مؤكدًا أن تنفيذها مسؤولية المخرج والمتخصصين، بينما يقتصر دوره على تبادل النصائح مع زملائه عند الحاجة.
حرب الإيرادات
وعن المنافسة في شباك التذاكر، شدد على أن ما يثار حول وجود حروب أو صراعات بين الفنانين على الإيرادات لا أساس له من الصحة، مؤكدًا أن نجاح أي عمل يعد مكسبًا للسينما المصرية والعلاقات بين الفنانين يسودها الاحترام، وما قد يحدث لا يتجاوز اختلافات طبيعية.
وكشف السقا عن استعداده لاستئناف تصوير فيلمه الجديد (هيروشيما)؛ الذي يتناول الآثار السلبية لسوء استخدام التكنولوجيا وانعكاسها على العلاقات الإنسانية، متمنياً أن ينال إعجاب الجمهور.
The Egyptian artist Ahmed El Sakka confirmed that the film (Be Careful with Yourself) represents a new experience in his artistic career, as he moves away for the first time from action to present the character of a radio host characterized by a comedic and romantic tone, explaining that he relied on the script and his own vision without referring to any specific media personality.
First Cinematic Encounter
El Sakka added in a special statement to "Okaz" that the film marks his first cinematic collaboration with the artist Yasmine Abdel Aziz despite their friendship that has lasted for years, emphasizing that the behind-the-scenes atmosphere was family-like and did not witness any conflicts, expressing his happiness at achieving this collaboration after years of postponement.
The Truth About Her Training
El Sakka denied that he had taken on the responsibility of training Yasmine Abdel Aziz on action scenes, confirming that the execution is the responsibility of the director and specialists, while his role is limited to exchanging advice with his colleagues when necessary.
Revenue Wars
Regarding the competition at the box office, he stressed that the claims about wars or conflicts between artists over revenues are unfounded, affirming that the success of any work is a gain for Egyptian cinema and that the relationships between artists are based on respect, and what may happen does not exceed natural differences.
El Sakka revealed his readiness to resume filming his new movie (Hiroshima), which addresses the negative effects of the misuse of technology and its reflection on human relationships, hoping that it will be well received by the audience.