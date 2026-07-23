The Egyptian artist Ahmed El Sakka confirmed that the film (Be Careful with Yourself) represents a new experience in his artistic career, as he moves away for the first time from action to present the character of a radio host characterized by a comedic and romantic tone, explaining that he relied on the script and his own vision without referring to any specific media personality.

First Cinematic Encounter

El Sakka added in a special statement to "Okaz" that the film marks his first cinematic collaboration with the artist Yasmine Abdel Aziz despite their friendship that has lasted for years, emphasizing that the behind-the-scenes atmosphere was family-like and did not witness any conflicts, expressing his happiness at achieving this collaboration after years of postponement.

The Truth About Her Training

El Sakka denied that he had taken on the responsibility of training Yasmine Abdel Aziz on action scenes, confirming that the execution is the responsibility of the director and specialists, while his role is limited to exchanging advice with his colleagues when necessary.

Revenue Wars

Regarding the competition at the box office, he stressed that the claims about wars or conflicts between artists over revenues are unfounded, affirming that the success of any work is a gain for Egyptian cinema and that the relationships between artists are based on respect, and what may happen does not exceed natural differences.

El Sakka revealed his readiness to resume filming his new movie (Hiroshima), which addresses the negative effects of the misuse of technology and its reflection on human relationships, hoping that it will be well received by the audience.