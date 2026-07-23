أكد الفنان المصري أحمد السقا أن فيلم (خلي بالك من نفسك) يمثّل تجربة جديدة في مسيرته الفنية، إذ يبتعد لأول مرة عن الأكشن ليقدم شخصية مذيع إذاعي يغلب عليها الطابع الكوميدي والرومانسي، موضحًا أنه اعتمد في بنائها على السيناريو ورؤيته الخاصة دون الاستناد إلى شخصية إعلامية بعينها.

أول لقاء سينمائي

وأضاف السقا في تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ» أن الفيلم شهد أول تعاون سينمائي له مع الفنانة ياسمين عبدالعزيز رغم صداقتهما الممتدة منذ سنوات، مؤكدًا أن الكواليس اتسمت بروح الأسرة ولم تشهد أي خلافات، معربًا عن سعادته بتحقيق هذا التعاون بعد سنوات من تأجيله.

حقيقة تدريبها

ونفى السقا أن يكون قد تولى تدريب ياسمين عبدالعزيز على مشاهد الأكشن، مؤكدًا أن تنفيذها مسؤولية المخرج والمتخصصين، بينما يقتصر دوره على تبادل النصائح مع زملائه عند الحاجة.

حرب الإيرادات

وعن المنافسة في شباك التذاكر، شدد على أن ما يثار حول وجود حروب أو صراعات بين الفنانين على الإيرادات لا أساس له من الصحة، مؤكدًا أن نجاح أي عمل يعد مكسبًا للسينما المصرية والعلاقات بين الفنانين يسودها الاحترام، وما قد يحدث لا يتجاوز اختلافات طبيعية.

وكشف السقا عن استعداده لاستئناف تصوير فيلمه الجديد (هيروشيما)؛ الذي يتناول الآثار السلبية لسوء استخدام التكنولوجيا وانعكاسها على العلاقات الإنسانية، متمنياً أن ينال إعجاب الجمهور.