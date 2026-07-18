Meta has announced a series of new updates to enhance the protection of teenagers while using artificial intelligence technologies on its platforms, through a system capable of monitoring conversations that may include indicators of self-harm or suicidal thoughts, and notifying parents in cases that require intervention.

The new feature relies on analyzing conversations that teenagers have with the AI-powered chatbots, where the system sends an instant notification to parents if the user has an account linked to parental control tools on Instagram, and detects linguistic signals that may indicate danger.

Meta confirmed that the system was developed in collaboration with mental health experts and parents, aiming to improve its ability to detect phrases and indirect hints that may suggest an intention to self-harm, rather than relying solely on explicit words.



The company explained that all cases detected by the AI will undergo human review before any action is taken, but alerts will be sent to parents even in unclear cases as a precautionary measure, acknowledging that this may lead to some false alarms, while assuring that the system will undergo continuous development to improve its accuracy and reduce errors.

In an additional step to enhance digital safety, Meta revealed that it is working on developing a tool that allows direct communication with emergency services if the system detects that the user is facing an imminent threat to their life, a mechanism that the company already uses when detecting similar posts on Facebook and Instagram.



This update represents an expansion of Meta's policies regarding the protection of teenagers, as monitoring is no longer limited to searching for dangerous words or terms, but now also includes conversations with AI chatbots on Instagram and WhatsApp, allowing for a quicker response to situations that may involve real risks.

In the past two years, technology companies have faced increasing pressure from governments, regulatory bodies, and child protection organizations to tighten safety measures on digital platforms, especially with the widespread use of interactive AI applications among children and teenagers.

In this context, Meta has launched a series of measures to protect young users, including creating teenage accounts with stricter privacy settings, limiting communication with strangers, reducing the visibility of sensitive content, and expanding parental control tools that allow parents to monitor certain aspects of their children's app usage without accessing the content of private conversations.

Mental health experts warn that AI may sometimes become the first point of contact for some teenagers to express their feelings or mental crises, prompting technology companies to develop systems capable of detecting danger indicators early, while achieving a balance between protecting users and maintaining their privacy.