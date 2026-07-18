أعلنت شركة ميتا مجموعة من التحديثات الجديدة لتعزيز حماية المراهقين أثناء استخدام تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي على منصاتها، عبر نظام قادر على رصد المحادثات التي قد تتضمن مؤشرات على إيذاء النفس أو التفكير في الانتحار، وإبلاغ أولياء الأمور في الحالات التي تستدعي التدخل.

وتعتمد الميزة الجديدة على تحليل المحادثات التي يجريها المراهقون مع روبوت الدردشة المدعوم بالذكاء الاصطناعي، حيث يرسل النظام إشعارًا فوريًا إلى أولياء الأمور إذا كان المستخدم يمتلك حسابًا مرتبطًا بأدوات الرقابة الأبوية على تطبيق إنستغرام، ورصد إشارات لغوية قد تدل على وجود خطر.

وأكدت «ميتا» أن النظام جرى تطويره بالتعاون مع خبراء في الصحة النفسية وأولياء أمور، بهدف تحسين قدرته على اكتشاف العبارات والتلميحات غير المباشرة التي قد تشير إلى نية إيذاء النفس، وعدم الاكتفاء بالكلمات الصريحة فقط.


وأوضحت الشركة أن جميع الحالات التي يرصدها الذكاء الاصطناعي ستخضع لمراجعة بشرية قبل اتخاذ أي إجراء، لكنها ستُرسل التنبيهات إلى أولياء الأمور حتى في الحالات غير الواضحة كإجراء احترازي، مع اعترافها بأن ذلك قد يؤدي إلى بعض الإنذارات الخاطئة، مؤكدة أن النظام سيخضع للتطوير المستمر لتحسين دقته وتقليل الأخطاء.

وفي خطوة إضافية لتعزيز السلامة الرقمية، كشفت «ميتا» أنها تعمل على تطوير أداة تتيح التواصل المباشر مع خدمات الطوارئ إذا اكتشف النظام أن المستخدم يواجه خطرًا وشيكًا قد يهدد حياته، وهي آلية تستخدمها الشركة بالفعل عند رصد منشورات مماثلة على منصتي فيسبوك وإنستغرام.

ويمثل التحديث توسعًا في سياسات «ميتا» الخاصة بحماية المراهقين، إذ لم تعد الرقابة تقتصر على عمليات البحث عن الكلمات أو المصطلحات الخطرة، بل أصبحت تشمل أيضًا المحادثات مع روبوتات الذكاء الاصطناعي عبر إنستغرام وواتساب، بما يتيح استجابة أسرع للمواقف التي قد تنطوي على مخاطر حقيقية.

وشهدت شركات التكنولوجيا خلال العامين الماضيين ضغوطًا متزايدة من الحكومات والجهات التنظيمية ومنظمات حماية الطفل، لتشديد إجراءات السلامة على المنصات الرقمية، خصوصاً مع الانتشار الواسع لتطبيقات الذكاء الاصطناعي التفاعلي بين الأطفال والمراهقين.

وفي هذا السياق، أطلقت «ميتا» سلسلة من الإجراءات لحماية المستخدمين صغار السن، شملت إنشاء حسابات المراهقين بإعدادات خصوصية أكثر صرامة، والحد من تواصل الغرباء معهم، وتقليل ظهور المحتوى الحساس، إلى جانب توسيع أدوات الرقابة الأبوية التي تتيح للآباء متابعة بعض جوانب استخدام أبنائهم للتطبيقات دون الاطلاع على محتوى المحادثات الخاصة.

ويحذر خبراء الصحة النفسية من أن الذكاء الاصطناعي قد يصبح أحياناً أول جهة يلجأ إليها بعض المراهقين للتعبير عن مشاعرهم أو أزماتهم النفسية، وهو ما يدفع شركات التكنولوجيا إلى تطوير أنظمة قادرة على اكتشاف مؤشرات الخطر مبكراً، مع تحقيق توازن بين حماية المستخدمين والحفاظ على خصوصيتهم.