كارثة في بانكوك.. 27 قتيلاً في حريق مروع داخل حانة مزدحمة

27 people have died and others have been injured as a result of a massive fire that broke out inside a bar in the Thai capital, Bangkok, in one of the deadliest disasters the country has witnessed recently. Authorities have opened an urgent investigation to determine the causes and circumstances of the incident.

The Thai authorities reported that firefighting and rescue teams rushed to the scene of the fire immediately after receiving the report and managed to control the flames after operations that lasted for hours, while rescue teams worked to evacuate those trapped and transport the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the flames spread very quickly inside the bar, which led to a large number of people being trapped inside, resulting in the death toll rising to 27, along with several injured, while authorities are still working to identify some of the victims and assess the damages.

Authorities confirmed that forensic experts are examining the scene of the incident to determine the real cause of the fire and whether it was due to an electrical fault, a violation of safety regulations, or any other reasons, noting that the results of the investigation will determine legal responsibilities.

The relevant authorities also announced a review of safety procedures in entertainment venues to ensure compliance with fire prevention standards, in order to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

Thailand occasionally witnesses deadly fires in public facilities and entertainment venues, often due to violations related to safety regulations, weak alarm and firefighting systems, or limited emergency exits, which leads to a higher number of casualties when fires break out.

Fires in bars and nightclubs are among the incidents that attract public attention in Thailand, especially after the tragic fire at the "Santika" nightclub in Bangkok in 2009, which claimed the lives of 66 people and injured more than 200 others, leading to stricter laws governing the safety of buildings and entertainment venues.

Despite increased oversight in recent years, Thai authorities still face challenges regarding full compliance with security and safety standards, especially in facilities that receive large numbers of visitors, making every incident of this kind reignite the debate on the need to enhance preventive measures and strictly enforce laws.