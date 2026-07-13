لقي 27 شخصاً مصرعهم وأصيب آخرون، إثر حريق هائل اندلع داخل حانة في العاصمة التايلاندية بانكوك، في واحدة من أكثر الكوارث الدامية التي تشهدها البلاد في الآونة الأخيرة، فيما فتحت السلطات تحقيقاً عاجلاً للوقوف على أسباب الحادث وملابساته.

وأفادت السلطات التايلاندية بأن فرق الإطفاء والإسعاف هرعت إلى موقع الحريق فور تلقي البلاغ، وتمكنت من السيطرة على النيران بعد عمليات استمرت لساعات، بينما عملت فرق الإنقاذ على إجلاء المحاصرين ونقل المصابين إلى المستشفيات القريبة لتلقي العلاج.

وأوضحت التحقيقات الأولية أن ألسنة اللهب انتشرت بسرعة كبيرة داخل الحانة، ما أدى إلى محاصرة عدد كبير من الموجودين في الداخل، وهو ما أسفر عن ارتفاع حصيلة الضحايا إلى 27 قتيلاً، إلى جانب عدد من المصابين، في حين لا تزال السلطات تعمل على تحديد هوية بعض الضحايا وحصر الخسائر.

وأكدت السلطات أن خبراء الأدلة الجنائية يباشرون فحص موقع الحادث لمعرفة السبب الحقيقي وراء اندلاع الحريق، وما إذا كان ناجماً عن خلل كهربائي أو مخالفة لاشتراطات السلامة أو أي أسباب أخرى، مشيرة إلى أن نتائج التحقيق ستحدد المسؤوليات القانونية.

كما أعلنت الجهات المختصة مراجعة إجراءات السلامة في المنشآت الترفيهية، والتأكد من التزامها بمعايير الوقاية من الحرائق، منعاً لتكرار مثل هذه الحوادث.

كارثة في بانكوك.. 27 قتيلاً في حريق مروع داخل حانة مزدحمة

وتشهد تايلاند بين الحين والآخر حرائق مميتة في المنشآت العامة وأماكن الترفيه، غالباً بسبب مخالفات تتعلق باشتراطات السلامة، أو ضعف أنظمة الإنذار والإطفاء، أو محدودية مخارج الطوارئ، وهو ما يؤدي إلى ارتفاع أعداد الضحايا عند اندلاع الحرائق.

وتُعد الحرائق في الحانات والنوادي الليلية من أكثر الحوادث التي تثير اهتمام الرأي العام في تايلاند، خصوصاً بعد كارثة حريق ملهى «سانتيكا» في بانكوك عام 2009، التي أودت بحياة 66 شخصاً وأصابت أكثر من 200 آخرين، وأدت إلى تشديد القوانين المنظمة لسلامة المباني والمنشآت الترفيهية.

ورغم تشديد الرقابة خلال السنوات الماضية، لا تزال السلطات التايلاندية تواجه تحديات تتعلق بالالتزام الكامل بمعايير الأمن والسلامة، خصوصاً في المنشآت التي تستقبل أعداداً كبيرة من الزوار، ما يجعل كل حادث من هذا النوع يعيد الجدل حول ضرورة تعزيز إجراءات الوقاية وتطبيق القوانين بصرامة.