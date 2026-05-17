In every official appearance of the American president, the famous presidential vehicle known as "The Beast" captures attention, being one of the most protected and advanced vehicles in the world, representing a mobile fortress specifically designed to secure the President of the United States during official travels.

The vehicle bears the signature of Cadillac, a subsidiary of General Motors, and is known within security circles as "The Beast," while some refer to it as "Cadillac One," likening it to the American presidential aircraft Air Force One.

The car features exceptional security technologies, designed with an armored body capable of resisting bullets and explosions, with its doors among the heaviest in the world, comparable in thickness to those of commercial aircraft. It also includes advanced systems for protection against chemical and biological attacks, in addition to encrypted communication systems used in emergencies.

The equipment of "The Beast" includes explosion-proof tires that allow for continued driving even if damaged, along with medical supplies and blood bags matching the president's blood type, in case of any health or security emergency.

Typically, the vehicle moves within a massive security convoy that includes protection vehicles, electronic jamming, and trained security personnel, in a scene that reflects the extent of the security measures surrounding the American president both inside and outside the United States.