في كل ظهور رسمي للرئيس الأمريكي، تخطف السيارة الرئاسية الشهيرة المعروفة باسم «الوحش» الأنظار، باعتبارها واحدة من أكثر المركبات حمايةً وتطوراً في العالم، إذ تمثل حصناً متحركاً صُمم خصيصاً لتأمين رئيس الولايات المتحدة خلال تنقلاته الرسمية.

وتحمل السيارة توقيع شركة Cadillac التابعة لجنرال موتورز، وتُعرف داخل الأوساط الأمنية باسم «The Beast»، بينما يطلق عليها البعض «كاديلاك وان»، تشبيهاً بالطائرة الرئاسية الأمريكية Air Force One.

تتميز السيارة بتقنيات أمنية استثنائية، إذ صُممت بهيكل مدرع قادر على مقاومة الرصاص والانفجارات، فيما تُعد أبوابها من بين الأثقل عالمياً بسمك يوازي أبواب الطائرات المدنية. كما تضم أنظمة متطورة للحماية من الهجمات الكيميائية والبيولوجية، إضافة إلى منظومات اتصالات مشفرة تُستخدم في الحالات الطارئة.

وتشمل تجهيزات «الوحش» إطارات مقاومة للانفجار تسمح بمواصلة القيادة حتى في حال تعرضها للتلف، إلى جانب معدات طبية وأكياس دم مطابقة لفصيلة دم الرئيس، تحسباً لأي طارئ صحي أو أمني.

وعادةً ما تتحرك السيارة ضمن موكب أمني ضخم يضم سيارات حماية وتشويشاً إلكترونياً وعناصر أمنية مدربة، في مشهد يعكس حجم الإجراءات الأمنية المحيطة بالرئيس الأمريكي داخل الولايات المتحدة وخارجها.