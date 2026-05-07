في مشهد مأساوي لا ينتهي، تحولت الحقول والقرى السورية إلى ساحات موت صامتة، حيث تواصل مخلفات الحرب والألغام الأرضية حصد أرواح المدنيين، في سلسلة انفجارات دامية ضربت أرياف حلب ودير الزور ودرعا وحماة خلال الأيام الأخيرة.
وفي أحدث الوقائع، أصيب رجل وامرأة بجروح بليغة إثر انفجار لغم في قرية «محشية الشيخ عبيد» بريف حلب، بينما شهدت مدينة البوكمال بريف دير الزور إصابة عائلة كاملة (أربعة أفراد بينهم طفلان) بعد انفجار مقذوف داخل مستودع للخردة. وفي ريف درعا، تحولت مهمة عمل اعتيادية إلى مأساة وطنية بوفاة ثلاثة عمال نظافة في بلدة «بصر الحرير»، كما فُجع سكان ريف حماة بوفاة طفل وإصابة والده نتيجة انفجار مماثل.
جهود رسمية لمواجهة «الإرث القاتل»
وفي سياق مواجهة هذا الإرث المثقل بمخاطر الحرب، تعمل الحكومة السورية عبر وزارة الطوارئ وإدارة الكوارث، وبالتنسيق مع المركز الوطني لمكافحة الألغام، على تنفيذ برامج واسعة النطاق لإزالة الألغام ومخلفات الحرب. وتهدف هذه الجهود إلى إعادة تأهيل الأراضي الزراعية والطرق الحيوية والمناطق السكنية لتهيئة بيئة آمنة تضمن عودة المدنيين إلى قراهم.
وتشير التقارير إلى أن فرقاً هندسية ومؤسسات متخصصة، بالتعاون مع منظمات دولية، تواصل توسيع عمليات المسح الميداني والإزالة التدريجية لتقليص رقعة التلوث المعدني. وتؤكد البيانات الأممية أن هذا الملف يمثل «أولوية قصوى» في مرحلة التعافي، إذ لا يمكن تحقيق استقرار حقيقي أو البدء في إعادة الإعمار دون تطهير الأرض من هذه المتفجرات التي تعيق الحياة اليومية.
ورغم العمل المستمر للفرق الهندسية، إلا أن اتساع رقعة المناطق المتضررة يجعل من المهمة تحدياً هائلاً يتطلب وقتاً وإمكانات ضخمة. ويبقى الرهان اليوم على سرعة هذه العمليات لوقف نزيف الدماء في القرى النائية، وتحويل «حقول الموت» إلى مساحات للحياة والزراعة.
In an endless tragic scene, the fields and villages of Syria have turned into silent death zones, where the remnants of war and landmines continue to claim the lives of civilians, in a series of bloody explosions that struck the outskirts of Aleppo, Deir ez-Zor, Daraa, and Hama in recent days.
In the latest incidents, a man and a woman were seriously injured due to a landmine explosion in the village of "Mahshiya Sheikh Obaid" in the Aleppo countryside, while the city of Al-Bukamal in the Deir ez-Zor countryside witnessed the injury of an entire family (four individuals, including two children) after a projectile exploded inside a scrap warehouse. In the Daraa countryside, a routine work task turned into a national tragedy with the death of three sanitation workers in the town of "Busra al-Harir," while residents of the Hama countryside were devastated by the death of a child and the injury of his father due to a similar explosion.
Official Efforts to Confront the "Killer Legacy"
In the context of confronting this burden laden with the dangers of war, the Syrian government, through the Ministry of Emergency and Disaster Management, in coordination with the National Mine Action Center, is working to implement large-scale programs for mine clearance and the removal of war remnants. These efforts aim to rehabilitate agricultural lands, vital roads, and residential areas to create a safe environment that ensures the return of civilians to their villages.
Reports indicate that engineering teams and specialized institutions, in cooperation with international organizations, continue to expand field survey operations and gradual removal to reduce the area of metal contamination. United Nations data confirms that this issue represents a "top priority" in the recovery phase, as true stability cannot be achieved or reconstruction initiated without clearing the land of these explosives that hinder daily life.
Despite the ongoing work of engineering teams, the vastness of the affected areas makes the task a tremendous challenge that requires time and substantial resources. The bet today remains on the speed of these operations to stop the bloodshed in remote villages and transform "fields of death" into spaces for life and agriculture.