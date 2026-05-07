في مشهد مأساوي لا ينتهي، تحولت الحقول والقرى السورية إلى ساحات موت صامتة، حيث تواصل مخلفات الحرب والألغام الأرضية حصد أرواح المدنيين، في سلسلة انفجارات دامية ضربت أرياف حلب ودير الزور ودرعا وحماة خلال الأيام الأخيرة.

وفي أحدث الوقائع، أصيب رجل وامرأة بجروح بليغة إثر انفجار لغم في قرية «محشية الشيخ عبيد» بريف حلب، بينما شهدت مدينة البوكمال بريف دير الزور إصابة عائلة كاملة (أربعة أفراد بينهم طفلان) بعد انفجار مقذوف داخل مستودع للخردة. وفي ريف درعا، تحولت مهمة عمل اعتيادية إلى مأساة وطنية بوفاة ثلاثة عمال نظافة في بلدة «بصر الحرير»، كما فُجع سكان ريف حماة بوفاة طفل وإصابة والده نتيجة انفجار مماثل.

جهود رسمية لمواجهة «الإرث القاتل»

وفي سياق مواجهة هذا الإرث المثقل بمخاطر الحرب، تعمل الحكومة السورية عبر وزارة الطوارئ وإدارة الكوارث، وبالتنسيق مع المركز الوطني لمكافحة الألغام، على تنفيذ برامج واسعة النطاق لإزالة الألغام ومخلفات الحرب. وتهدف هذه الجهود إلى إعادة تأهيل الأراضي الزراعية والطرق الحيوية والمناطق السكنية لتهيئة بيئة آمنة تضمن عودة المدنيين إلى قراهم.

وتشير التقارير إلى أن فرقاً هندسية ومؤسسات متخصصة، بالتعاون مع منظمات دولية، تواصل توسيع عمليات المسح الميداني والإزالة التدريجية لتقليص رقعة التلوث المعدني. وتؤكد البيانات الأممية أن هذا الملف يمثل «أولوية قصوى» في مرحلة التعافي، إذ لا يمكن تحقيق استقرار حقيقي أو البدء في إعادة الإعمار دون تطهير الأرض من هذه المتفجرات التي تعيق الحياة اليومية.

ورغم العمل المستمر للفرق الهندسية، إلا أن اتساع رقعة المناطق المتضررة يجعل من المهمة تحدياً هائلاً يتطلب وقتاً وإمكانات ضخمة. ويبقى الرهان اليوم على سرعة هذه العمليات لوقف نزيف الدماء في القرى النائية، وتحويل «حقول الموت» إلى مساحات للحياة والزراعة.