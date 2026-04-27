In an achievement that touches the boundaries of science fiction, astronomers have succeeded in creating a three-dimensional map of the universe that is the most accurate and expansive to date, revealing more than 47 million galaxies. This map is not just a collection of stunning images, but an unprecedented window into the depths and complexities of the universe, captured with the highest level of detail achieved by science so far.

Scientists point out that each galaxy is a world unto itself, containing vast and varied numbers of stars, planets, and moons, opening the door to the possibility of millions, and perhaps billions, of Earth-like planets. Even more astonishing is that the light coming from the farthest of these galaxies took more than 11 billion years to reach us, as if we are looking into a distant past that still shines in the sky of the present.

According to a report published by the British newspaper "Daily Mail," this map is the largest and most detailed in the history of astronomy, resulting from five years of continuous and diligent work. During this scientific journey, researchers used 5,000 optical fiber lenses as part of the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) project to survey the universe and build an unprecedented three-dimensional image in its depth and accuracy.

The survey managed to document more than 47 million galaxies, along with an additional 20 million stars, gathering data that exceeds six times what all previous studies combined had collected from galaxies and quasars. This massive expansion of data provides scientists with an unprecedented opportunity to understand the structure and history of the universe.

In this context, Dr. Sechadri Nadathur, a researcher at the University of Portsmouth and the team leader, explained that each of the 5,000 "eyes" of the DESI project was observing a different point of light every night. With the help of ultra-precise robotic arms, the lenses were realigned within just 20 minutes, with an accuracy of less than the thickness of a human hair, after which the light was analyzed into its components through advanced spectroscopic devices, revealing the location, speed, and chemical composition of the celestial bodies.

This international project, which involved more than 900 scientists from 70 institutions around the world, aims to unravel the mystery of "dark energy," that mysterious force that makes up about 70% of the universe and is the main driver of its accelerated expansion. Interestingly, preliminary data suggests that this energy may not be constant as previously thought, but may change over time.

Scientists hope that the complete map will help settle this debate and determine whether dark energy evolves beyond expectations or falls short of them. The final results of the DESI survey are expected to be revealed next year, carrying with them answers that could radically change our view of the universe.