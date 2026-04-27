في إنجازٍ يلامس حدود الخيال العلمي، نجح علماء الفلك في رسم خريطة ثلاثية الأبعاد للكون تُعد الأكثر دقة واتساعاً حتى اليوم، كاشفةً عن أكثر من 47 مليون مجرة. هذه الخريطة ليست مجرد صور مذهلة، بل نافذة غير مسبوقة على عمق الكون وتعقيداته، التُقطت بأعلى درجات التفصيل التي وصل إليها العلم حتى الآن.

ويشير العلماء إلى أن كل مجرة هي عالم قائم بذاته، تضم أعداداً هائلة ومتفاوتة من النجوم والكواكب والأقمار، ما يفتح الباب أمام احتمال وجود ملايين، وربما مليارات الكواكب الشبيهة بالأرض. والأكثر إدهاشاً أن الضوء القادم من أبعد هذه المجرات استغرق أكثر من 11 مليار سنة ليصل إلينا، وكأننا ننظر إلى ماضٍ سحيق لا يزال يلمع في سماء الحاضر.

ووفقاً لتقرير نشرته صحيفة «ديلي ميل» البريطانية، فإن هذه الخريطة تُعد الأكبر والأكثر تفصيلاً في تاريخ علم الفلك، وقد جاءت ثمرة خمس سنوات من العمل المتواصل والدؤوب. وخلال هذه الرحلة العلمية، استخدم الباحثون 5000 عدسة ليفية بصرية ضمن مشروع مطياف الطاقة المظلمة (DESI)، لرصد الكون وبناء صورة ثلاثية الأبعاد غير مسبوقة في عمقها ودقتها.

وقد تمكن المسح من توثيق أكثر من 47 مليون مجرة، إلى جانب 20 مليون نجم إضافي، جامعاً بيانات تفوق ستة أضعاف ما جمعته جميع الدراسات السابقة مجتمعة من مجرات وكوازارات. هذا التوسع الهائل في البيانات يمنح العلماء فرصة غير مسبوقة لفهم بنية الكون وتاريخه.

وفي هذا السياق، أوضح الباحث في جامعة بورتسموث وقائد الفريق الدكتور سيشادري ناداثور أن كل واحدة من «عيون» مشروع DESI، وعددها 5000، كانت ترصد نقطة ضوء مختلفة كل ليلة. وبمساعدة أذرع آلية فائقة الدقة، كانت العدسات تُعاد محاذاتها خلال 20 دقيقة فقط، بدقة تقل عن سمك شعرة الإنسان، ليتم بعد ذلك تحليل الضوء إلى مكوناته عبر أجهزة مطيافية متطورة، تكشف عن موقع الأجرام وسرعتها وتركيبها الكيميائي.

ويهدف هذا المشروع الدولي، الذي شارك فيه أكثر من 900 عالم من 70 مؤسسة حول العالم، إلى فك لغز «الطاقة المظلمة»، تلك القوة الغامضة التي تشكل نحو 70% من الكون، وتُعد المحرك الرئيسي لتسارع توسعه. والمثير أن البيانات الأولية تشير إلى أن هذه الطاقة قد لا تكون ثابتة كما كان يُعتقد، بل ربما تتغير مع الزمن.

ويأمل العلماء أن تسهم الخريطة الكاملة في حسم هذا الجدل، وتحديد ما إذا كانت الطاقة المظلمة تتطور بشكل يفوق التوقعات أو يقل عنها. ومن المنتظر أن تُكشف النتائج النهائية لمسح DESI خلال العام القادم، حاملةً معها إجابات قد تغيّر نظرتنا إلى الكون جذرياً.