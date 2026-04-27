«ناجو إبستين» يحيون ذكرى جيوفري قرب البيت الأبيض

Survivors of the late businessman Jeffrey Epstein's case, along with activists and members of Virginia Giuffre's family, gathered near the White House to commemorate the first anniversary of her death, in a scene that carried humanitarian messages and renewed calls for justice.

“Butterfly Vigil”

The event was held under the name “Butterfly Vigil,” where Sky Roberts, Virginia Giuffre's brother, and her sister-in-law Amanda Roberts delivered poignant speeches, including readings from her memoirs published after her death, while participants raised signs such as “Survivors are Strong” and presented expressive artistic and musical performances.

A Painful Story

Virginia Giuffre passed away at the age of 41 on April 25, 2025, after being one of the most prominent voices to expose the sex trafficking network associated with Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, accusing them of grooming her as a minor and forcing her into relationships with powerful figures, including Prince Andrew.

A Voice for Survivors

Giuffre played a pivotal role in unraveling the threads of the case through lawsuits that contributed to Maxwell's conviction, becoming a symbol for defending victims of human trafficking, before her memoir “Nobody's Girl” was published posthumously in October 2025.

Political Messages

The vigil coincided with King Charles III's visit to the United States, where her family called for a meeting with survivors, in a move that reflects the increasing pressure to reveal more details of the case.

Ongoing Demands

Participants emphasize that the movement is part of a continuous campaign demanding transparency and revealing the remaining perpetrators, alongside supporting victims of sexual exploitation worldwide, in one of the most controversial cases in recent years.