«ناجو إبستين» يحيون ذكرى جيوفري قرب البيت الأبيض

تجمع ناجون من قضية رجل الأعمال الراحل جيفري إبستين، إلى جانب ناشطين وأفراد من عائلة فيرجينيا جيوفري، في وقفة قرب البيت الأبيض، لإحياء الذكرى الأولى لوفاتها، في مشهد حمل رسائل إنسانية ومطالب متجددة بالعدالة.
وقفة «الفراشات»
وأقيمت الفعالية تحت اسم «Butterfly Vigil»، حيث ألقى سكاي روبرتس، شقيق فيرجينيا جيوفري، وزوجة أخيها أماندا روبرتس كلمات مؤثرة، تضمّنت قراءات من مذكراتها التي نُشرت بعد وفاتها، فيما رفع المشاركون لافتات مثل «الناجون أقوياء»، وقدّموا فقرات فنية وموسيقية تعبيرية.
قصة مؤلمة
وكانت فيرجينيا جيوفري قد توفيت عن 41 عاماً في 25 أبريل 2025، بعد أن كانت واحدة من أبرز الأصوات التي كشفت شبكة الاستغلال الجنسي المرتبطة بجيفري إبستين وشريكته غيسلين ماكسويل، متهمة إياهما بتجنيدها قاصراً وإجبارها على علاقات مع شخصيات نافذة، من بينهم الأمير أندرو.
صوت للناجين
ولعبت جيوفري دوراً محورياً في كشف خيوط القضية، عبر دعاوى قضائية ساهمت في إدانة ماكسويل، لتتحول إلى رمز للدفاع عن ضحايا الاتجار بالبشر، قبل أن تُنشر مذكراتها «Nobody's Girl» بعد وفاتها في أكتوبر 2025.
رسائل سياسية
وجاءت الوقفة بالتزامن مع زيارة الملك تشارلز الثالث إلى الولايات المتحدة، حيث دعت عائلتها إلى لقاء الناجين، في خطوة تعكس تصاعد الضغوط لكشف مزيد من تفاصيل القضية.
مطالب مستمرة
ويؤكد المشاركون أن التحرك يأتي ضمن حملة مستمرة للمطالبة بالشفافية وكشف بقية المتورطين، إلى جانب دعم ضحايا الاستغلال الجنسي حول العالم، في واحدة من أكثر القضايا إثارة للجدل خلال السنوات الأخيرة.
Survivors of the late businessman Jeffrey Epstein's case, along with activists and members of Virginia Giuffre's family, gathered near the White House to commemorate the first anniversary of her death, in a scene that carried humanitarian messages and renewed calls for justice.
“Butterfly Vigil”
The event was held under the name “Butterfly Vigil,” where Sky Roberts, Virginia Giuffre's brother, and her sister-in-law Amanda Roberts delivered poignant speeches, including readings from her memoirs published after her death, while participants raised signs such as “Survivors are Strong” and presented expressive artistic and musical performances.
A Painful Story
Virginia Giuffre passed away at the age of 41 on April 25, 2025, after being one of the most prominent voices to expose the sex trafficking network associated with Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, accusing them of grooming her as a minor and forcing her into relationships with powerful figures, including Prince Andrew.
A Voice for Survivors
Giuffre played a pivotal role in unraveling the threads of the case through lawsuits that contributed to Maxwell's conviction, becoming a symbol for defending victims of human trafficking, before her memoir “Nobody's Girl” was published posthumously in October 2025.
Political Messages
The vigil coincided with King Charles III's visit to the United States, where her family called for a meeting with survivors, in a move that reflects the increasing pressure to reveal more details of the case.
Ongoing Demands
Participants emphasize that the movement is part of a continuous campaign demanding transparency and revealing the remaining perpetrators, alongside supporting victims of sexual exploitation worldwide, in one of the most controversial cases in recent years.