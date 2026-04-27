تجمع ناجون من قضية رجل الأعمال الراحل جيفري إبستين، إلى جانب ناشطين وأفراد من عائلة فيرجينيا جيوفري، في وقفة قرب البيت الأبيض، لإحياء الذكرى الأولى لوفاتها، في مشهد حمل رسائل إنسانية ومطالب متجددة بالعدالة.

«ناجو إبستين» يحيون ذكرى جيوفري قرب البيت الأبيض

وقفة «الفراشات»

وأقيمت الفعالية تحت اسم «Butterfly Vigil»، حيث ألقى سكاي روبرتس، شقيق فيرجينيا جيوفري، وزوجة أخيها أماندا روبرتس كلمات مؤثرة، تضمّنت قراءات من مذكراتها التي نُشرت بعد وفاتها، فيما رفع المشاركون لافتات مثل «الناجون أقوياء»، وقدّموا فقرات فنية وموسيقية تعبيرية.

«ناجو إبستين» يحيون ذكرى جيوفري قرب البيت الأبيض

قصة مؤلمة

وكانت فيرجينيا جيوفري قد توفيت عن 41 عاماً في 25 أبريل 2025، بعد أن كانت واحدة من أبرز الأصوات التي كشفت شبكة الاستغلال الجنسي المرتبطة بجيفري إبستين وشريكته غيسلين ماكسويل، متهمة إياهما بتجنيدها قاصراً وإجبارها على علاقات مع شخصيات نافذة، من بينهم الأمير أندرو.

«ناجو إبستين» يحيون ذكرى جيوفري قرب البيت الأبيض

صوت للناجين

ولعبت جيوفري دوراً محورياً في كشف خيوط القضية، عبر دعاوى قضائية ساهمت في إدانة ماكسويل، لتتحول إلى رمز للدفاع عن ضحايا الاتجار بالبشر، قبل أن تُنشر مذكراتها «Nobody's Girl» بعد وفاتها في أكتوبر 2025.

«ناجو إبستين» يحيون ذكرى جيوفري قرب البيت الأبيض

رسائل سياسية

وجاءت الوقفة بالتزامن مع زيارة الملك تشارلز الثالث إلى الولايات المتحدة، حيث دعت عائلتها إلى لقاء الناجين، في خطوة تعكس تصاعد الضغوط لكشف مزيد من تفاصيل القضية.

مطالب مستمرة

ويؤكد المشاركون أن التحرك يأتي ضمن حملة مستمرة للمطالبة بالشفافية وكشف بقية المتورطين، إلى جانب دعم ضحايا الاستغلال الجنسي حول العالم، في واحدة من أكثر القضايا إثارة للجدل خلال السنوات الأخيرة.