أعلنت النرويج عزمها تقديم مشروع قانون إلى البرلمان بحلول نهاية العام، يقضي بمنع الأطفال دون سن 16 عامًا من استخدام منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، مع تحميل شركات التكنولوجيا مسؤولية التحقق من أعمار المستخدمين.
وتأتي هذه الخطوة ضمن توجه أوروبي متزايد للحد من استخدام الأطفال للمنصات الرقمية، بعد أن سبقتها أستراليا بإقرار أول حظر من نوعه عالميًا على المستخدمين دون 16 عامًا في ديسمبر الماضي.
حماية الطفولة من هيمنة الشاشات
وقال رئيس الوزراء يوناس غار ستوره إن الهدف من التشريع هو حماية الطفولة، مضيفًا: «نريد أن يعيش الأطفال طفولتهم كما ينبغي، حيث لا تهيمن الخوارزميات والشاشات على اللعب والصداقة والحياة اليومية».
وأكد أن القانون المقترح يمثل خطوة مهمة لضمان بيئة رقمية أكثر أمانًا للأطفال.
ما المنصات المستهدفة؟
ولم تحدد الحكومة النرويجية حتى الآن التطبيقات التي سيشملها الحظر، لكن التجربة الأسترالية تقدم نموذجًا واضحًا، إذ يشمل القرار هناك منصات كبرى مثل: إنستغرام، فيسبوك، تيك توك، سناب شات، يوتيوب، إكس (تويتر سابقًا).
موعد التنفيذ المتوقع
ومن المنتظر أن تُقدّم الحكومة، التي يقودها حزب العمال، مشروع القانون رسميًا قبل نهاية عام 2026، تمهيدًا لمناقشته وإقراره.
دول تتجه لحظر السوشيال ميديا
أستراليا: فرضت حظراً على منصات «فيسبوك» و«إنستغرام» و«تيك توك» و«يوتيوب» لمن هم دون 16 عاماً، فيما استثنت «واتساب» من القرار.
فرنسا: البرلمان أقر مشروع قانون لحظر الاستخدام لمن هم دون 15 عاماً.
الدنمارك: تطبيق القرار بحلول منتصف 2026.
اليونان: أعلنت نيتها تطبيق الحظر بدءاً من 2027.
إندونيسيا: بدأت خطتها نحو الحظر مطلع 2026 وتتجه للمنع.
ماليزيا: تعتزم تطبيق حظر مماثل خلال العام الحالي.
ألمانيا: تجري مناقشات حول الحظر وسط تباين سياسي بشأن القرار.
سلوفينيا: تعمل على إعداد تشريع جديد.
إسبانيا: تخطط للحظر مع توجه لمحاسبة إدارات المنصات على المحتوى الضار.
المملكة المتحدة: تدرس الفكرة مع توفير بدائل تقييد الخصائص التي تسبب الإدمان، مثل التمرير اللانهائي.
Norway has announced its intention to present a bill to parliament by the end of the year, which would prohibit children under the age of 16 from using social media platforms, holding technology companies responsible for verifying users' ages.
This step comes as part of a growing European trend to limit children's use of digital platforms, following Australia's enactment of the world's first ban of its kind on users under 16 last December.
Protecting Childhood from Screen Dominance
Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre stated that the goal of the legislation is to protect childhood, adding: "We want children to experience their childhood as it should be, where algorithms and screens do not dominate play, friendship, and daily life."
He emphasized that the proposed law represents an important step toward ensuring a safer digital environment for children.
What Platforms Are Targeted?
The Norwegian government has not yet specified which applications will be included in the ban, but the Australian experience provides a clear model, as the decision there includes major platforms such as: Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, and X (formerly Twitter).
Expected Implementation Date
The government, led by the Labour Party, is expected to formally present the bill before the end of 2026, in preparation for discussion and approval.
Countries Moving Towards Social Media Bans
Australia: Imposed a ban on platforms "Facebook," "Instagram," "TikTok," and "YouTube" for those under 16, while exempting "WhatsApp" from the decision.
France: The parliament approved a bill to ban usage for those under 15.
Denmark: Implementation of the decision is expected by mid-2026.
Greece: Announced its intention to implement the ban starting in 2027.
Indonesia: Launched its plan towards a ban at the beginning of 2026 and is moving towards prohibition.
Malaysia: Intends to implement a similar ban during the current year.
Germany: Discussions are ongoing regarding the ban amid political differences on the decision.
Slovenia: Working on preparing new legislation.
Spain: Planning for a ban with a focus on holding platform management accountable for harmful content.
The United Kingdom: Considering the idea while providing alternatives to restrict features that cause addiction, such as infinite scrolling.