Norway has announced its intention to present a bill to parliament by the end of the year, which would prohibit children under the age of 16 from using social media platforms, holding technology companies responsible for verifying users' ages.

This step comes as part of a growing European trend to limit children's use of digital platforms, following Australia's enactment of the world's first ban of its kind on users under 16 last December.



Protecting Childhood from Screen Dominance

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre stated that the goal of the legislation is to protect childhood, adding: "We want children to experience their childhood as it should be, where algorithms and screens do not dominate play, friendship, and daily life."

He emphasized that the proposed law represents an important step toward ensuring a safer digital environment for children.



What Platforms Are Targeted?

The Norwegian government has not yet specified which applications will be included in the ban, but the Australian experience provides a clear model, as the decision there includes major platforms such as: Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, and X (formerly Twitter).



Expected Implementation Date

The government, led by the Labour Party, is expected to formally present the bill before the end of 2026, in preparation for discussion and approval.

Countries Moving Towards Social Media Bans

Australia: Imposed a ban on platforms "Facebook," "Instagram," "TikTok," and "YouTube" for those under 16, while exempting "WhatsApp" from the decision.

France: The parliament approved a bill to ban usage for those under 15.

Denmark: Implementation of the decision is expected by mid-2026.

Greece: Announced its intention to implement the ban starting in 2027.

Indonesia: Launched its plan towards a ban at the beginning of 2026 and is moving towards prohibition.

Malaysia: Intends to implement a similar ban during the current year.

Germany: Discussions are ongoing regarding the ban amid political differences on the decision.

Slovenia: Working on preparing new legislation.

Spain: Planning for a ban with a focus on holding platform management accountable for harmful content.

The United Kingdom: Considering the idea while providing alternatives to restrict features that cause addiction, such as infinite scrolling.