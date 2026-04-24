أعلنت النرويج عزمها تقديم مشروع قانون إلى البرلمان بحلول نهاية العام، يقضي بمنع الأطفال دون سن 16 عامًا من استخدام منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، مع تحميل شركات التكنولوجيا مسؤولية التحقق من أعمار المستخدمين.

وتأتي هذه الخطوة ضمن توجه أوروبي متزايد للحد من استخدام الأطفال للمنصات الرقمية، بعد أن سبقتها أستراليا بإقرار أول حظر من نوعه عالميًا على المستخدمين دون 16 عامًا في ديسمبر الماضي.

حماية الطفولة من هيمنة الشاشات

وقال رئيس الوزراء يوناس غار ستوره إن الهدف من التشريع هو حماية الطفولة، مضيفًا: «نريد أن يعيش الأطفال طفولتهم كما ينبغي، حيث لا تهيمن الخوارزميات والشاشات على اللعب والصداقة والحياة اليومية».

وأكد أن القانون المقترح يمثل خطوة مهمة لضمان بيئة رقمية أكثر أمانًا للأطفال.

ما المنصات المستهدفة؟

ولم تحدد الحكومة النرويجية حتى الآن التطبيقات التي سيشملها الحظر، لكن التجربة الأسترالية تقدم نموذجًا واضحًا، إذ يشمل القرار هناك منصات كبرى مثل: إنستغرام، فيسبوك، تيك توك، سناب شات، يوتيوب، إكس (تويتر سابقًا).

موعد التنفيذ المتوقع

ومن المنتظر أن تُقدّم الحكومة، التي يقودها حزب العمال، مشروع القانون رسميًا قبل نهاية عام 2026، تمهيدًا لمناقشته وإقراره.

دول تتجه لحظر السوشيال ميديا

أستراليا: فرضت حظراً على منصات «فيسبوك» و«إنستغرام» و«تيك توك» و«يوتيوب» لمن هم دون 16 عاماً، فيما استثنت «واتساب» من القرار.

فرنسا: البرلمان أقر مشروع قانون لحظر الاستخدام لمن هم دون 15 عاماً.

الدنمارك: تطبيق القرار بحلول منتصف 2026.

اليونان: أعلنت نيتها تطبيق الحظر بدءاً من 2027.

إندونيسيا: بدأت خطتها نحو الحظر مطلع 2026 وتتجه للمنع.

ماليزيا: تعتزم تطبيق حظر مماثل خلال العام الحالي.

ألمانيا: تجري مناقشات حول الحظر وسط تباين سياسي بشأن القرار.

سلوفينيا: تعمل على إعداد تشريع جديد.

إسبانيا: تخطط للحظر مع توجه لمحاسبة إدارات المنصات على المحتوى الضار.

المملكة المتحدة: تدرس الفكرة مع توفير بدائل تقييد الخصائص التي تسبب الإدمان، مثل التمرير اللانهائي.