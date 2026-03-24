In just a few hours, a phone snapshot taken inside a regular bus turned into a public opinion issue that shook social media, before ending with a judicial ruling that overturned all expectations.

The story began with an accusation and ended with an acquittal confirmed by the Egyptian judiciary today (Tuesday).

A Video Ignites Anger

In one of the buses in the Mokattam area of Egypt, a girl decided to document a moment during which she claimed she was subjected to verbal harassment and followed by a young man on the same trip. She didn't wait long. Instead, she took out her phone, recorded what was happening, and then posted the video on her accounts, calling for intervention.

Within hours, the clip spread like wildfire. The incident turned into a public opinion issue.

As the interaction escalated, security agencies got involved. The video was analyzed, surveillance cameras were reviewed, and the route was tracked precisely until the identity of the young man was determined, revealing that he was a worker residing in Dakahlia Governorate.

But the surprise came from his side.

During the investigations, the young man denied all accusations, asserting that he had not committed any misconduct. Most importantly, he was not arrested; instead, he went to the police station himself after being summoned to give his statement.

Amid two contradictory narratives, a video that ignited public opinion, and a case that became under scrutiny, the case transitioned from social media to the courtroom. After completing the investigations and hearing both parties' statements, the case was referred to the Mokattam Misdemeanor Court. There, the judgment was no longer in the hands of the public but in the hands of the evidence. The final word was delivered by the Egyptian judiciary today (Tuesday), as the court issued its ruling: acquittal of the accused and rejection of the civil lawsuit.

With this decision, the curtain fell on one of the most controversial cases in recent days.

It can be said that the case was not just an incident inside a bus, but a striking example of the power of "video" in shaping public opinion within hours. The accusation spread rapidly, public pressure escalated, and then a judicial ruling came to completely redraw the picture. In the age of social media, a story may begin with a short clip, but the full truth is only determined inside the courtroom.