في ساعات قليلة، تحولت لقطة هاتف داخل حافلة عادية إلى قضية رأي عام هزّت مواقع التواصل، قبل أن تنتهي بحكم قضائي قلب كل التوقعات.
القصة بدأت باتهام، وانتهت ببراءة صادق عليها القضاء المصري اليوم (الثلاثاء).
فيديو يشعل الغضب
في إحدى حافلات منطقة المقطم في مصر، قررت فتاة توثيق لحظة قالت إنها تعرضت خلالها لمضايقات لفظية وملاحقة من شاب كان على نفس الرحلة. لم تنتظر طويلًا. بل أخرجت هاتفها، وسجّلت ما يحدث، ثم نشرت الفيديو عبر حساباتها مطالبة بالتدخل.
وخلال ساعات، انتشر المقطع كالنار في الهشيم. وتحوّلت الواقعة إلى قضية رأي عام.
ومع تصاعد التفاعل، دخلت الأجهزة الأمنية على الخط. وتم تفريغ الفيديو، ومراجعة كاميرات المراقبة، وتتبع خط السير بدقة، حتى تم تحديد هوية الشاب، ليتبيّن أنه عامل يقيم في محافظة الدقهلية.
لكن المفاجأة جاءت من جانبه.
وخلال التحقيقات، نفى الشاب كل الاتهامات، مؤكدًا أنه لم يرتكب أي سلوك مخالف. والأهم: أنه لم يتم القبض عليه، بل توجّه بنفسه إلى قسم الشرطة بعد استدعائه لسماع أقواله.
وما بين روايتين متناقضتين، وفيديو أشعل الرأي العام، وقضية أصبحت تحت المجهر. انتقلت القضية من السوشيال ميديا إلى قاعة المحكمة، فبعد استكمال التحقيقات وسماع أقوال الطرفين، أُحيلت القضية إلى محكمة جنح المقطم. وهناك، لم يعد الحكم بيد الجمهور، بل بيد الأدلة. وكلمة الفصل أطلقها القضاء المصري اليوم (الثلاثاء)، ففي النهاية، أصدرت المحكمة حكمها: براءة المتهم، ورفض الدعوى المدنية.
وبهذا القرار، أُسدل الستار على واحدة من أكثر القضايا التي أثارت الجدل خلال الأيام الماضية.
ويمكن القول إن القضية لم تكن مجرد واقعة داخل حافلة، بل نموذج صارخ لقوة «الفيديو» في تشكيل الرأي العام خلال ساعات. فالاتهام انتشر بسرعة، والضغط الجماهيري تصاعد، ثم جاء حكم قضائي يعيد رسم الصورة بالكامل. وفي زمن السوشيال ميديا، قد تبدأ القصة بمقطع قصير، لكن الحقيقة الكاملة لا تُحسم إلا داخل المحكمة.
In just a few hours, a phone snapshot taken inside a regular bus turned into a public opinion issue that shook social media, before ending with a judicial ruling that overturned all expectations.
The story began with an accusation and ended with an acquittal confirmed by the Egyptian judiciary today (Tuesday).
A Video Ignites Anger
In one of the buses in the Mokattam area of Egypt, a girl decided to document a moment during which she claimed she was subjected to verbal harassment and followed by a young man on the same trip. She didn't wait long. Instead, she took out her phone, recorded what was happening, and then posted the video on her accounts, calling for intervention.
Within hours, the clip spread like wildfire. The incident turned into a public opinion issue.
As the interaction escalated, security agencies got involved. The video was analyzed, surveillance cameras were reviewed, and the route was tracked precisely until the identity of the young man was determined, revealing that he was a worker residing in Dakahlia Governorate.
But the surprise came from his side.
During the investigations, the young man denied all accusations, asserting that he had not committed any misconduct. Most importantly, he was not arrested; instead, he went to the police station himself after being summoned to give his statement.
Amid two contradictory narratives, a video that ignited public opinion, and a case that became under scrutiny, the case transitioned from social media to the courtroom. After completing the investigations and hearing both parties' statements, the case was referred to the Mokattam Misdemeanor Court. There, the judgment was no longer in the hands of the public but in the hands of the evidence. The final word was delivered by the Egyptian judiciary today (Tuesday), as the court issued its ruling: acquittal of the accused and rejection of the civil lawsuit.
With this decision, the curtain fell on one of the most controversial cases in recent days.
It can be said that the case was not just an incident inside a bus, but a striking example of the power of "video" in shaping public opinion within hours. The accusation spread rapidly, public pressure escalated, and then a judicial ruling came to completely redraw the picture. In the age of social media, a story may begin with a short clip, but the full truth is only determined inside the courtroom.