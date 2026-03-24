في ساعات قليلة، تحولت لقطة هاتف داخل حافلة عادية إلى قضية رأي عام هزّت مواقع التواصل، قبل أن تنتهي بحكم قضائي قلب كل التوقعات.

القصة بدأت باتهام، وانتهت ببراءة صادق عليها القضاء المصري اليوم (الثلاثاء).

فيديو يشعل الغضب

في إحدى حافلات منطقة المقطم في مصر، قررت فتاة توثيق لحظة قالت إنها تعرضت خلالها لمضايقات لفظية وملاحقة من شاب كان على نفس الرحلة. لم تنتظر طويلًا. بل أخرجت هاتفها، وسجّلت ما يحدث، ثم نشرت الفيديو عبر حساباتها مطالبة بالتدخل.

وخلال ساعات، انتشر المقطع كالنار في الهشيم. وتحوّلت الواقعة إلى قضية رأي عام.

ومع تصاعد التفاعل، دخلت الأجهزة الأمنية على الخط. وتم تفريغ الفيديو، ومراجعة كاميرات المراقبة، وتتبع خط السير بدقة، حتى تم تحديد هوية الشاب، ليتبيّن أنه عامل يقيم في محافظة الدقهلية.

لكن المفاجأة جاءت من جانبه.

وخلال التحقيقات، نفى الشاب كل الاتهامات، مؤكدًا أنه لم يرتكب أي سلوك مخالف. والأهم: أنه لم يتم القبض عليه، بل توجّه بنفسه إلى قسم الشرطة بعد استدعائه لسماع أقواله.

وما بين روايتين متناقضتين، وفيديو أشعل الرأي العام، وقضية أصبحت تحت المجهر. انتقلت القضية من السوشيال ميديا إلى قاعة المحكمة، فبعد استكمال التحقيقات وسماع أقوال الطرفين، أُحيلت القضية إلى محكمة جنح المقطم. وهناك، لم يعد الحكم بيد الجمهور، بل بيد الأدلة. وكلمة الفصل أطلقها القضاء المصري اليوم (الثلاثاء)، ففي النهاية، أصدرت المحكمة حكمها: براءة المتهم، ورفض الدعوى المدنية.

وبهذا القرار، أُسدل الستار على واحدة من أكثر القضايا التي أثارت الجدل خلال الأيام الماضية.

ويمكن القول إن القضية لم تكن مجرد واقعة داخل حافلة، بل نموذج صارخ لقوة «الفيديو» في تشكيل الرأي العام خلال ساعات. فالاتهام انتشر بسرعة، والضغط الجماهيري تصاعد، ثم جاء حكم قضائي يعيد رسم الصورة بالكامل. وفي زمن السوشيال ميديا، قد تبدأ القصة بمقطع قصير، لكن الحقيقة الكاملة لا تُحسم إلا داخل المحكمة.