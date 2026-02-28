في ضربة جديدة لعملاق السيارات الألماني BMW، أعلنت السلطات الألمانية استدعاء أكثر من 330 ألف سيارة عالميًا، بسبب عيب تقني قد يرفع خطر اندلاع حريق.

الهيئة الاتحادية للنقل البري في ألمانيا (KBA) كشفت أن الخلل يتعلق بتركيب غير صحيح لأسلاك لوحة العدادات، ما قد يؤدي في ظروف معينة إلى مشكلة كهربائية خطرة. ووفق البيانات الرسمية، فإن نحو 337 ألف مركبة مشمولة بالإجراء، بينها نحو 29 ألف سيارة داخل ألمانيا وحدها.

هذه المشكلة لا تطال موديلات قديمة، بل تشمل سيارات حديثة الإنتاج بين 2022 و2025، من أبرزها:

  • BMW i5
  • BMW 5 Series
  • BMW M5
  • BMW i7
  • BMW 7 Series

ورغم خطورة الاحتمال النظري، لم تُسجَّل حتى الآن أي حوادث مرتبطة مباشرة بهذا الخلل، بحسب السلطات الألمانية.

ويعتبر الاستدعاء الحالي هو الثاني خلال أقل من شهر، بعدما أعلنت الشركة سابقًا سحب مئات آلاف السيارات بسبب احتمال حدوث شرارة في نظام التشغيل قد تؤدي إلى حريق.

وقبل ذلك، كانت الشركة قد واجهت واحدة من أكبر عمليات الاستدعاء في تاريخها أواخر 2024، عندما سحبت نحو 1.5 مليون مركبة بسبب خلل في نظام المكابح، ما أجبرها على خفض توقعاتها المالية.

لكن تكرار عمليات الاستدعاء في فترة قصيرة يضع علامة استفهام حول أنظمة الجودة، خصوصا أن الطرازات المتأثرة تُعد من الفئات الفاخرة والأحدث في أسطول الشركة.

وبينما تتحرك BMW لاحتواء الموقف فنيًا، يبقى التحدي الأكبر هو الحفاظ على ثقة العملاء في سوق شديد التنافسية، حيث إن أي خلل (ولو نظري) قد يشتعل أسرع من شرارة كهربائية.