في ضربة جديدة لعملاق السيارات الألماني BMW، أعلنت السلطات الألمانية استدعاء أكثر من 330 ألف سيارة عالميًا، بسبب عيب تقني قد يرفع خطر اندلاع حريق.
الهيئة الاتحادية للنقل البري في ألمانيا (KBA) كشفت أن الخلل يتعلق بتركيب غير صحيح لأسلاك لوحة العدادات، ما قد يؤدي في ظروف معينة إلى مشكلة كهربائية خطرة. ووفق البيانات الرسمية، فإن نحو 337 ألف مركبة مشمولة بالإجراء، بينها نحو 29 ألف سيارة داخل ألمانيا وحدها.
هذه المشكلة لا تطال موديلات قديمة، بل تشمل سيارات حديثة الإنتاج بين 2022 و2025، من أبرزها:
- BMW i5
- BMW 5 Series
- BMW M5
- BMW i7
- BMW 7 Series
ورغم خطورة الاحتمال النظري، لم تُسجَّل حتى الآن أي حوادث مرتبطة مباشرة بهذا الخلل، بحسب السلطات الألمانية.
ويعتبر الاستدعاء الحالي هو الثاني خلال أقل من شهر، بعدما أعلنت الشركة سابقًا سحب مئات آلاف السيارات بسبب احتمال حدوث شرارة في نظام التشغيل قد تؤدي إلى حريق.
وقبل ذلك، كانت الشركة قد واجهت واحدة من أكبر عمليات الاستدعاء في تاريخها أواخر 2024، عندما سحبت نحو 1.5 مليون مركبة بسبب خلل في نظام المكابح، ما أجبرها على خفض توقعاتها المالية.
لكن تكرار عمليات الاستدعاء في فترة قصيرة يضع علامة استفهام حول أنظمة الجودة، خصوصا أن الطرازات المتأثرة تُعد من الفئات الفاخرة والأحدث في أسطول الشركة.
وبينما تتحرك BMW لاحتواء الموقف فنيًا، يبقى التحدي الأكبر هو الحفاظ على ثقة العملاء في سوق شديد التنافسية، حيث إن أي خلل (ولو نظري) قد يشتعل أسرع من شرارة كهربائية.
In a new blow to the German automotive giant BMW, German authorities announced the recall of more than 330,000 vehicles globally due to a technical defect that may increase the risk of fire.
The Federal Motor Transport Authority in Germany (KBA) revealed that the defect relates to improper installation of the dashboard wiring, which could lead to a dangerous electrical issue under certain conditions. According to official data, about 337,000 vehicles are included in the action, including around 29,000 cars within Germany alone.
This issue does not affect older models, but includes newly produced cars between 2022 and 2025, notably:
- BMW i5
- BMW 5 Series
- BMW M5
- BMW i7
- BMW 7 Series
Despite the serious potential risk, no incidents directly linked to this defect have been reported so far, according to German authorities.
The current recall is the second in less than a month, after the company previously announced the recall of hundreds of thousands of vehicles due to the possibility of a spark in the operating system that could lead to a fire.
Prior to that, the company faced one of the largest recalls in its history in late 2024, when it recalled about 1.5 million vehicles due to a defect in the braking system, which forced it to lower its financial forecasts.
However, the recurrence of recalls in a short period raises questions about quality systems, especially since the affected models are considered among the luxury and latest categories in the company's fleet.
While BMW is working to contain the situation technically, the biggest challenge remains maintaining customer trust in a highly competitive market, where any defect (even theoretical) could ignite faster than an electrical spark.