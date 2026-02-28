In a new blow to the German automotive giant BMW, German authorities announced the recall of more than 330,000 vehicles globally due to a technical defect that may increase the risk of fire.

The Federal Motor Transport Authority in Germany (KBA) revealed that the defect relates to improper installation of the dashboard wiring, which could lead to a dangerous electrical issue under certain conditions. According to official data, about 337,000 vehicles are included in the action, including around 29,000 cars within Germany alone.

This issue does not affect older models, but includes newly produced cars between 2022 and 2025, notably:

BMW i5

BMW 5 Series

BMW M5

BMW i7

BMW 7 Series

Despite the serious potential risk, no incidents directly linked to this defect have been reported so far, according to German authorities.

The current recall is the second in less than a month, after the company previously announced the recall of hundreds of thousands of vehicles due to the possibility of a spark in the operating system that could lead to a fire.

Prior to that, the company faced one of the largest recalls in its history in late 2024, when it recalled about 1.5 million vehicles due to a defect in the braking system, which forced it to lower its financial forecasts.

However, the recurrence of recalls in a short period raises questions about quality systems, especially since the affected models are considered among the luxury and latest categories in the company's fleet.

While BMW is working to contain the situation technically, the biggest challenge remains maintaining customer trust in a highly competitive market, where any defect (even theoretical) could ignite faster than an electrical spark.