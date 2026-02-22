من فيلا سكنية هادئة في مدينة 6 أكتوبر المصرية انكشفت تفاصيل قضية شبكة نسائية تدير ما يشبه «مصنعًا سريًا» لتصنيع المواد المخدرة تمهيدًا لتهريبها خارج البلاد.

وتنظر محكمة الجنايات اليوم (الأحد) أولى جلسات محاكمة 6 فتيات يحملن الجنسية الأوكرانية، بعد اتهامهن بتكوين تشكيل عصابي منظم لتصنيع المخدرات وإعدادها للتصدير الدولي.

التحقيقات كشفت أن المتهمات استأجرن الفيلا بعيدًا عن الشبهات، وجهزنها بأدوات وماكينات متخصصة لاستخلاص المواد الخام وتحويلها إلى مواد مخدرة جاهزة للتداول. ولم يتوقف الأمر عند التصنيع فقط، بل امتد إلى مرحلة التعبئة داخل عبوات مواد غذائية لإخفاء طبيعتها الحقيقية، في محاولة لعبور المطارات دون كشفها.

وأسفرت التحريات عن ضبط كميات من المواد المخدرة، وأجهزة تصنيع متطورة، إلى جانب حقائب سفر مجهزة للتهريب، فضلًا عن جوازات سفر وهواتف محمولة استخدمت في التواصل والتنسيق.

وعلى الفور، قررت جهات التحقيق المصرية التحفظ على المضبوطات، وإغلاق الفيلا محل الواقعة، وإحالة المتهمات إلى المحاكمة الجنائية بتهم تصل عقوبتها إلى السجن المشدد وفق قانون مكافحة المخدرات.

وأثارت القضية تساؤلات حول شبكات التهريب العابرة للحدود، وتفتح ملفًا حساسًا بشأن استغلال الوحدات السكنية في أنشطة إجرامية منظمة، في انتظار ما ستكشفه جلسات المحاكمة من مفاجآت جديدة.