From a quiet residential villa in the Egyptian city of 6 October, details have emerged about a case involving a women's network that operates what resembles a "secret factory" for manufacturing narcotic substances in preparation for smuggling them out of the country.

The criminal court is set to hold its first session today (Sunday) for the trial of six girls holding Ukrainian nationality, after they were accused of forming an organized gang for drug manufacturing and preparing it for international export.

Investigations revealed that the accused rented the villa away from suspicion and equipped it with specialized tools and machines to extract raw materials and convert them into ready-to-circulate narcotics. The operation did not stop at manufacturing alone; it extended to the packaging stage inside food containers to conceal their true nature, in an attempt to pass through airports without detection.

The investigations resulted in the seizure of quantities of narcotic substances, advanced manufacturing devices, as well as travel bags prepared for smuggling, in addition to passports and mobile phones used for communication and coordination.

Immediately, the Egyptian investigative authorities decided to seize the confiscated items, close the villa where the incident took place, and refer the accused to criminal trial on charges that could lead to severe imprisonment under the anti-drug law.

The case has raised questions about cross-border smuggling networks and opens a sensitive file regarding the exploitation of residential units in organized criminal activities, awaiting what new surprises the trial sessions will reveal.