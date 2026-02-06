The Egyptian security agencies have closed the curtain on one of the most dangerous cases of electronic investment fraud, after dismantling a criminal gang that created a fake digital platform under the name "STEP," through which they succeeded in luring victims and seizing their savings with false promises of quick and escalating profits.

According to the investigations, the gang (composed of 4 individuals, including two with criminal records) relied on intensive promotion of the platform through social media, using a method based on psychological temptation rather than real investment.

The victims were misled into believing they could achieve high profits by completing what was called "simple tasks" within the platform, before being asked to transfer amounts of money via electronic wallets under the pretext of entering a higher investment phase, only to later find their money gone and communication cut off.

The investigations revealed that the accused operated their activities in an organized manner, using dozens of SIM cards and multiple phones to manage fake accounts and communicate with the victims, in an attempt to mislead them and give false credibility to the platform.

After legal procedures were put in place and coordination among the relevant authorities, the security agencies in Egypt managed to arrest the four suspects, and the search operations resulted in seizing items worth over one million Egyptian pounds, which included:

- Cash amounts and gold and silver jewelry from the proceeds of the fraud..

- Two laptops and 11 mobile phones used to manage the platform..

- 16 phone SIM cards designated for communicating with the victims and managing the electronic wallets.

When confronted with the evidence, the suspects openly admitted to managing the "STEP" platform with the intent to defraud, and they acknowledged that the seized items were the proceeds of their criminal activity, leading to legal actions being taken against them and the case being referred to the public prosecution for further investigation.

This case brings to the forefront the dangers of fake investment platforms that exploit ambition and the desire for quick profits, and it underscores the importance of verifying any investment entity and not succumbing to shiny promises that are not based on real economic activity.