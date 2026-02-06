أسدلت الأجهزة الأمنية المصرية الستار على واحدة من أخطر قضايا الاحتيال الاستثماري الإلكتروني، بعد تفكيك تشكيل عصابي أنشأ منصة رقمية وهمية تحت مسمى «STEP»، نجح من خلالها في استدراج الضحايا والاستيلاء على مدخراتهم عبر وعود كاذبة بأرباح سريعة ومتصاعدة.

وبحسب ما كشفت عنه التحريات، فإن العصابة (المكونة من 4 أشخاص، بينهم اثنان من أصحاب السوابق الجنائية) اعتمدت على الترويج المكثف للمنصة عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، مستخدمة أسلوباً يقوم على الإغراء النفسي لا الاستثمار الحقيقي.

وتم إيهام الضحايا بإمكانية تحقيق أرباح مرتفعة مقابل تنفيذ ما سُمي بـ«مهام بسيطة» داخل المنصة، قبل أن يُطلب منهم تحويل مبالغ مالية عبر المحافظ الإلكترونية بزعم دخولهم مرحلة استثمارية أعلى، ليصطدموا لاحقاً باختفاء الأموال وانقطاع التواصل.

وأوضحت التحقيقات أن المتهمين أداروا نشاطهم بأسلوب منظم، مستخدمين عشرات شرائح الاتصال وهواتف متعددة لإدارة الحسابات الوهمية والتواصل مع الضحايا، في محاولة لتضليلهم وإضفاء مصداقية زائفة على المنصة.

وبعد تقنين الإجراءات والتنسيق بين الجهات المختصة، تمكنت الأجهزة الأمنية في مصر من ضبط المتهمين الأربعة، وأسفرت عمليات التفتيش عن ضبط مضبوطات تتجاوز قيمتها مليون جنيه، شملت:

- مبالغ مالية ومشغولات ذهبية وفضية من متحصلات النصب..

- جهازي لابتوب و11 هاتفاً محمولاً استخدمت في إدارة المنصة..

- 16 شريحة هاتف مخصصة للتواصل مع الضحايا وإدارة المحافظ الإلكترونية.

وبمواجهة المتهمين بالأدلة، أقروا صراحة بإدارة منصة «STEP» بقصد الاحتيال، واعترفوا بأن المضبوطات المضبوطة هي حصيلة نشاطهم الإجرامي، ليتم اتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحقهم وإحالة القضية إلى النيابة العامة لاستكمال التحقيقات.

وتعيد القضية إلى الواجهة خطورة منصات الاستثمار الوهمية التي تستغل الطموح والرغبة في الربح السريع، وتؤكد أهمية التحقق من أي جهة استثمارية، وعدم الانسياق خلف الوعود البراقة التي لا تستند إلى نشاط اقتصادي حقيقي.