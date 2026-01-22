In an incident that reverberated within the halls of the British judiciary, court sessions in London revealed that Barron Trump, the son of U.S. President Donald Trump, played a crucial role in saving a woman's life after witnessing her being violently assaulted during a live video call.

According to what the Snarebrook Crown Court heard, Barron Trump (then 18 years old) was having a video call with a woman he met through social media when he was shocked to see her ex-boyfriend (Russian Matvei Romyantsev) break in and start physically assaulting her in front of the camera.

Barron Trump did not hesitate for a moment; he ended the call and immediately called the police, describing what he witnessed as a "very urgent situation," and provided the authorities with the woman's address, demanding immediate intervention.

The urgent report led the police to the scene of the incident, where they found the victim in a state of collapse, and she confirmed to the officers that she was a friend of Barron Trump, which was later supported by surveillance camera recordings, as well as Barron's own statements confirming that he saw her crying and being assaulted.

According to The Guardian, the accused Romyantsev (22 years old) faces a series of charges including: rape, intentional strangulation, physical assault, obstruction of justice, and causing serious harm, while he insists on denying all the charges against him.

During the court sessions, testimonies revealed that the accused was experiencing intense jealousy over the victim's relationship with Barron Trump, which triggered a fit of rage that ended in violent attack.

During the investigations, the woman, whose name is still withheld, confirmed that Barron Trump's call to the police saved her life, noting that she was later raped twice, firmly rejecting the defense's claims that the story was fabricated.

The case is still under consideration by the British judiciary, amidst widespread media interest, after an individual act during a fleeting video call turned into a matter of life and death.