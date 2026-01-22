في واقعة ترددت أصداؤها داخل أروقة القضاء البريطاني، كشفت جلسات محاكمة في لندن أن بارون ترمب نجل الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، لعب دوراً حاسماً في إنقاذ حياة امرأة بعد أن شاهد تعرضها لاعتداء عنيف خلال مكالمة فيديو مباشرة.

وبحسب ما استمعت إليه محكمة سنيرزبروك كراون، كان بارون ترمب (البالغ من العمر 18 عاماً آنذاك) يجري اتصالاً مرئياً مع امرأة تعرّف عليها عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، قبل أن يفاجأ باقتحام صديقها السابق (الروسي ماتفي روميانتسيف) المكان وبدء الاعتداء عليها بالضرب المتكرر أمام الكاميرا.

ولم يتردد نجل ترمب لحظة، إذ أنهى المكالمة وبادر فوراً بالاتصال بالشرطة، واصفاً ما شاهده بأنه «حالة طارئة للغاية»، وقدم للسلطات عنوان المرأة، مطالباً بتدخل فوري.

وقاد البلاغ العاجل الشرطة إلى موقع الحادثة، إذ عثرت على الضحية في حالة انهيار، وأكدت للضباط أنها صديقة لبارون ترمب، وهو ما دعمته لاحقاً تسجيلات كاميرات المراقبة، إضافة إلى إفادات بارون نفسه الذي أكد أنه رآها تبكي وتتعرض للاعتداء.

ووفقاً لصحيفة الغارديان، يواجه المتهم روميانتسيف (22 عاماً) سلسلة اتهامات تشمل: الاغتصاب، والخنق المتعمد، والاعتداء الجسدي، وعرقلة سير العدالة، وإلحاق أذى جسيم، بينما يصر على نفي جميع التهم المنسوبة إليه.

وخلال جلسات المحكمة، كشفت الإفادات أن المتهم كان يشعر بحالة غيرة شديدة من علاقة الضحية ببارون ترمب، وهو ما فجّر نوبة غضب انتهت بالهجوم العنيف.

وخلال التحقيقات، أكدت المرأة التي لا يزال اسمها محجوباً، أن اتصال بارون ترمب بالشرطة أنقذ حياتها، مشيرة إلى أنها تعرضت لاحقاً للاغتصاب مرتين، رافضة بشكل قاطع ادعاءات الدفاع التي زعمت تلفيق القصة.

ولا تزال القضية قيد النظر أمام القضاء البريطاني، وسط اهتمام إعلامي واسع، بعد أن تحوّل تصرف فردي خلال مكالمة فيديو عابرة إلى فارق بين الحياة والموت.