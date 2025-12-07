In one of the most embarrassing incidents for the world's leading museums, the Egyptian antiquities section at the Louvre Museum in Paris experienced a sudden flood on the evening of November 27, 2025, as contaminated water flowed into the section's library, causing damage to rare paper treasures described as "catastrophic."

The water that leaked just before nine o'clock at night not only destroyed carpets and desks but also reached nearly 400 ancient volumes, some of which were completely ruined, while others require complex restoration processes that may not succeed in saving them.

What is more alarming is that the leak was not entirely unexpected. According to sources within the museum, the section's staff had been sounding the alarm for years, warning about dilapidated pipes running directly above the library and the possibility of them bursting at any moment.

However, their complaints – as reported by La Tribune de l'Art – were met with rejection or indifference. Even requests to purchase furniture specifically designed to protect valuable collections such as Description de l'Égypte and the famous book by Lepsius were repeatedly denied.

Ironically, the rare books that were not affected by the flood are still placed directly under the windows, inside bubble wrap covers that are insufficient to protect them in the event of a storm.

The situation becomes even stranger when we learn that the general administration offices adjacent to the library underwent renovations worth 276,000 euros not long ago, most of which went to luxury furniture, according to a report from the Court of Auditors.

In contrast, the Egyptian antiquities library (which houses priceless works) remained without any real protection from a disaster that was only a matter of time.

This recent disaster was not the first; the same site experienced a smaller leak just one week prior, raising sharp questions about infrastructure, crisis management, and the priorities of the world's most famous museum.