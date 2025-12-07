في واحدة من أكثر الحوادث إحراجاً لأبرز متاحف العالم، شهد قسم الآثار المصرية في متحف اللوفر بباريس فيضاناً مفاجئاً مساء 27 نوفمبر 2025، بعدما تدفقت مياه ملوثة إلى مكتبة القسم، لتصيب كنوزاً ورقية نادرة بأضرار وصفت بـ«الكارثية».

المياه التي تسربت قبيل التاسعة ليلاً لم تكتفِ بتدمير السجاد والمكاتب، بل امتدت إلى ما يقرب من 400 مجلد أثري، بعضها تلف تماماً، وبعضها الآخر يحتاج إلى عمليات ترميم معقدة قد لا تنجح في إنقاذه.

والأخطر أن التسرب لم يكن مفاجئاً بالكامل. فبحسب مصادر داخل المتحف، ظل موظفو القسم يقرعون جرس الإنذار لسنوات، محذرين من أنابيب متهالكة تمر فوق المكتبة مباشرة، ومن احتمال انفجارها في أي لحظة.

لكن شكاواهم – وفق ما نشرته مجلة La Tribune de l'Art كانت تُقابل بالرفض أو التجاهل. حتى طلبات شراء أثاث مخصص لحفظ مجموعات ثمينة مثل وصف مصر وكتاب ليبسيوس الشهير كانت تُرفض مراراً.

والمفارقة أن الكتب النادرة التي لم يطالها الفيضان بعد، لا تزال موضوعة تحت النوافذ مباشرة، داخل أغطية بلاستيكية فقاعية لا تكفي لحمايتها في حال هبوب عاصفة.

وتصبح الصورة أكثر غرابة حين نعرف أن مكاتب الإدارة العامة المجاورة للمكتبة خضعت قبل فترة قصيرة لتجديدات بلغت قيمتها 276 ألف يورو، ذهب معظمها إلى أثاث فاخر، وفق تقرير لمحكمة المراجعين.

في المقابل، ظلت مكتبة آثار مصر (التي تضم أعمالاً لا تُقدّر بثمن) بلا حماية حقيقية من كارثة كانت مسألة وقت فقط.

الكارثة الأخيرة لم تكن الأولى، فقد شهد الموقع نفسه تسرباً أصغر قبل أسبوع واحد فقط، ما يطرح أسئلة حادة حول البنية التحتية، وإدارة الأزمات، وأولويات المتحف الأشهر عالمياً.