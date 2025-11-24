في تطور سريع وغير مسبوق، أصدر وزير التربية والتعليم والتعليم الفني في مصر محمد عبداللطيف كتاباً دورياً يفرض ضوابط أمنية مشددة وصارمة على جميع المدارس الخاصة والدولية التي تطبق مناهج ذات طبيعة خاصة، بعد الواقعة الصادمة التي كشفت عن تعرض تلاميذ في إحدى المدارس الدولية لاعتداءات جسدية متكررة من قبل عمال خدمات معاونة.
وجاء الكتاب الدوري، الذي أصدره وزير التربية والتعليم ووجه إلى الإدارات التعليمية والمدارس المعنية كافة تحت عنوان: «ضمان أمن وسلامة أبنائنا الطلاب خط أحمر»، ويحمل في طياته حزمة إجراءات تكاد تكون ثورية في عالم التعليم الخاص المصري، تهدف إلى سد كل ثغرة أمنية ممكنة كشفتها الواقعة المؤلمة.
وتضمن الكتاب إجراءات فورية في مقدمتها التأكيد على تحديث فوري لكاميرات المراقبة لتغطي كل متر مربع داخل المدرسة بما في ذلك الفصول الدراسية دون استثناء، وتكليف أكثر من موظف لمتابعتها لحظياً طوال اليوم الدراسي مع إبلاغ المدير فوراً بأي مخالفة.
كما ألزم الوزير المدارس بإجراء تحاليل مخدرات دورية وإجبارية لكل فرد يعمل داخل المنشأة التعليمية – من المعلم إلى عامل النظافة – وربط تجديد ترخيص المدرسة بهذه التحاليل.
حظر وجود غير العاملين داخل المدرسة
وفي خطوة اعتبرها مراقبون الأكثر حسماً، منعت الوزارة وجود أي فرد من عمال الصيانة داخل المدرسة قبل الساعة الخامسة مساءً، وحظرت وجود أفراد الأمن داخل الأسوار تماماً أثناء اليوم الدراسي، كما ألزمت كل «أتوبيس» بنقل الطلاب بوجود مشرفة معتمدة رسمياً، ووضعت شرط وجود عاملتين على الأقل في كل دورة مياه قبل وصول الطلاب وبعد انصرافهم بساعة.
كما منح الوزير المدارس مهلة أسبوعين فقط لتقديم صحيفة الحالة الجنائية لجميع العاملين، واعتماد عقود وتصاريح عمل الأجانب، مع منع استقبال أي طالب قبل موعد الطابور بربع ساعة، ومنع مغادرة مدير المدرسة إلا بعد خروج آخر طالب، وتأكيد الإشراف الدائم على تلاميذ رياض الأطفال والمرحلة الابتدائية سواء داخل الفصل أو في «الأتوبيس».
تهديد ووعيد للمدارس المخالفة
وفي الجانب التوعوي، ألزم الكتاب المدارس بإدراج موضوع «السلامة الجسدية والمساحة الشخصية» ضمن خطط التدريب السنوية، مع تنظيم حملات توعوية مستمرة تشمل الطلاب والمعلمين وأولياء الأمور وحتى عمال النظافة.
وختم الوزير كتابه بتنبيه شديد اللهجة: لجان مركزية من الوزارة ستبدأ جولات تفتيش مفاجئة فوراً، وأي مخالفة ستعرض المدرسة لعقوبات تصل إلى وضعها تحت الإشراف المالي والإداري الكامل للوزارة أو سحب الترخيص وفقاً للقرارين ٤٢٠ و٤٢٢ لسنة ٢٠١٤.
In a rapid and unprecedented development, Egypt's Minister of Education and Technical Education, Mohamed Abdel-Latif, issued a circular imposing strict and rigorous security measures on all private and international schools that implement specialized curricula, following a shocking incident that revealed repeated physical assaults on students at one of the international schools by support staff.
The circular, issued by the Minister of Education and directed to all relevant educational administrations and schools under the title: "Ensuring the safety and security of our students is a red line," contains a package of measures that are almost revolutionary in the realm of private education in Egypt, aimed at closing every possible security loophole exposed by the painful incident.
The circular included immediate measures, foremost among them the confirmation of an immediate update of surveillance cameras to cover every square meter inside the school, including classrooms without exception, and assigning multiple staff members to monitor them in real-time throughout the school day, with immediate notification to the principal of any violations.
The minister also mandated schools to conduct regular and mandatory drug tests for every individual working within the educational institution—from teachers to cleaning staff—and linked the renewal of the school's license to these tests.
Prohibition of Non-Employees Inside the School
In a move considered by observers to be the most decisive, the ministry prohibited the presence of any maintenance workers inside the school before 5 PM, completely banning security personnel from being inside the walls during the school day. It also required that every bus transporting students must have an officially approved supervisor, and stipulated the presence of at least two female staff members in every restroom before the arrival of students and for one hour after their departure.
The minister granted schools only two weeks to submit the criminal records of all staff members and to approve contracts and work permits for foreign workers, while prohibiting the arrival of any student more than fifteen minutes before the assembly time and preventing the school principal from leaving until the last student has exited. Continuous supervision of kindergarten and elementary students was also emphasized, whether inside the classroom or on the bus.
Threats and Warnings for Violating Schools
On the awareness side, the circular mandated schools to include the topic of "physical safety and personal space" in their annual training plans, along with organizing ongoing awareness campaigns that include students, teachers, parents, and even cleaning staff.
The minister concluded his letter with a stern warning: central committees from the ministry will begin surprise inspection tours immediately, and any violations will expose the school to penalties that could lead to it being placed under full financial and administrative supervision of the ministry or the revocation of its license in accordance with decisions 420 and 422 of 2014.