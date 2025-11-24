في تطور سريع وغير مسبوق، أصدر وزير التربية والتعليم والتعليم الفني في مصر محمد عبداللطيف كتاباً دورياً يفرض ضوابط أمنية مشددة وصارمة على جميع المدارس الخاصة والدولية التي تطبق مناهج ذات طبيعة خاصة، بعد الواقعة الصادمة التي كشفت عن تعرض تلاميذ في إحدى المدارس الدولية لاعتداءات جسدية متكررة من قبل عمال خدمات معاونة.

وجاء الكتاب الدوري، الذي أصدره وزير التربية والتعليم ووجه إلى الإدارات التعليمية والمدارس المعنية كافة تحت عنوان: «ضمان أمن وسلامة أبنائنا الطلاب خط أحمر»، ويحمل في طياته حزمة إجراءات تكاد تكون ثورية في عالم التعليم الخاص المصري، تهدف إلى سد كل ثغرة أمنية ممكنة كشفتها الواقعة المؤلمة.

وتضمن الكتاب إجراءات فورية في مقدمتها التأكيد على تحديث فوري لكاميرات المراقبة لتغطي كل متر مربع داخل المدرسة بما في ذلك الفصول الدراسية دون استثناء، وتكليف أكثر من موظف لمتابعتها لحظياً طوال اليوم الدراسي مع إبلاغ المدير فوراً بأي مخالفة.

كما ألزم الوزير المدارس بإجراء تحاليل مخدرات دورية وإجبارية لكل فرد يعمل داخل المنشأة التعليمية – من المعلم إلى عامل النظافة – وربط تجديد ترخيص المدرسة بهذه التحاليل.

حظر وجود غير العاملين داخل المدرسة

وفي خطوة اعتبرها مراقبون الأكثر حسماً، منعت الوزارة وجود أي فرد من عمال الصيانة داخل المدرسة قبل الساعة الخامسة مساءً، وحظرت وجود أفراد الأمن داخل الأسوار تماماً أثناء اليوم الدراسي، كما ألزمت كل «أتوبيس» بنقل الطلاب بوجود مشرفة معتمدة رسمياً، ووضعت شرط وجود عاملتين على الأقل في كل دورة مياه قبل وصول الطلاب وبعد انصرافهم بساعة.

كما منح الوزير المدارس مهلة أسبوعين فقط لتقديم صحيفة الحالة الجنائية لجميع العاملين، واعتماد عقود وتصاريح عمل الأجانب، مع منع استقبال أي طالب قبل موعد الطابور بربع ساعة، ومنع مغادرة مدير المدرسة إلا بعد خروج آخر طالب، وتأكيد الإشراف الدائم على تلاميذ رياض الأطفال والمرحلة الابتدائية سواء داخل الفصل أو في «الأتوبيس».

تهديد ووعيد للمدارس المخالفة

وفي الجانب التوعوي، ألزم الكتاب المدارس بإدراج موضوع «السلامة الجسدية والمساحة الشخصية» ضمن خطط التدريب السنوية، مع تنظيم حملات توعوية مستمرة تشمل الطلاب والمعلمين وأولياء الأمور وحتى عمال النظافة.

وختم الوزير كتابه بتنبيه شديد اللهجة: لجان مركزية من الوزارة ستبدأ جولات تفتيش مفاجئة فوراً، وأي مخالفة ستعرض المدرسة لعقوبات تصل إلى وضعها تحت الإشراف المالي والإداري الكامل للوزارة أو سحب الترخيص وفقاً للقرارين ٤٢٠ و٤٢٢ لسنة ٢٠١٤.