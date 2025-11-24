In a rapid and unprecedented development, Egypt's Minister of Education and Technical Education, Mohamed Abdel-Latif, issued a circular imposing strict and rigorous security measures on all private and international schools that implement specialized curricula, following a shocking incident that revealed repeated physical assaults on students at one of the international schools by support staff.

The circular, issued by the Minister of Education and directed to all relevant educational administrations and schools under the title: "Ensuring the safety and security of our students is a red line," contains a package of measures that are almost revolutionary in the realm of private education in Egypt, aimed at closing every possible security loophole exposed by the painful incident.

The circular included immediate measures, foremost among them the confirmation of an immediate update of surveillance cameras to cover every square meter inside the school, including classrooms without exception, and assigning multiple staff members to monitor them in real-time throughout the school day, with immediate notification to the principal of any violations.

The minister also mandated schools to conduct regular and mandatory drug tests for every individual working within the educational institution—from teachers to cleaning staff—and linked the renewal of the school's license to these tests.

Prohibition of Non-Employees Inside the School

In a move considered by observers to be the most decisive, the ministry prohibited the presence of any maintenance workers inside the school before 5 PM, completely banning security personnel from being inside the walls during the school day. It also required that every bus transporting students must have an officially approved supervisor, and stipulated the presence of at least two female staff members in every restroom before the arrival of students and for one hour after their departure.

The minister granted schools only two weeks to submit the criminal records of all staff members and to approve contracts and work permits for foreign workers, while prohibiting the arrival of any student more than fifteen minutes before the assembly time and preventing the school principal from leaving until the last student has exited. Continuous supervision of kindergarten and elementary students was also emphasized, whether inside the classroom or on the bus.

Threats and Warnings for Violating Schools

On the awareness side, the circular mandated schools to include the topic of "physical safety and personal space" in their annual training plans, along with organizing ongoing awareness campaigns that include students, teachers, parents, and even cleaning staff.

The minister concluded his letter with a stern warning: central committees from the ministry will begin surprise inspection tours immediately, and any violations will expose the school to penalties that could lead to it being placed under full financial and administrative supervision of the ministry or the revocation of its license in accordance with decisions 420 and 422 of 2014.