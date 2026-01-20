قدّم أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، ونائبه الأمير سعود بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، أمس(الإثنين)، التعازي لأبناء علي الناصر السلمان (رحمه الله).


وسأل الله تعالى أن يتغمد الفقيد بواسع رحمته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته، ويلهم أسرته الصبر والسلوان.