The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, and his deputy, Prince Saud bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, offered their condolences yesterday (Monday) to the family of Ali Al-Nasser Al-Suliman (may he rest in peace).



They asked Allah Almighty to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy, to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire his family with patience and solace.