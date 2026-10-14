The Korea Football Association has called on its fans to stop targeting national team players with personal attacks and excessive criticism, warning of the psychological effects that may arise from the increasing pressures they face since their failure in the World Cup held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada last summer.



The exit from the World Cup led to the resignation of former coach Hong Myung-bo, while Spanish coach Robert Moreno is awaiting a decision regarding the extension of his contract after taking over the national team.



As the Asian Cup approaches in Saudi Arabia next January, accusations of divisions and disagreements within the South Korean national team have intensified. According to local media reports, some young players feel that a number of veteran players, led by captain Son Heung-min, 34, are limiting their opportunities for advancement.



In a lengthy statement, the association rejected what it considered attempts to incite division among the players, pointing to the spread of unverified information and speculation about several team members on social media platforms and online forums, coinciding with some of them facing harsh criticism and personal attacks.



The association clarified that these practices have exceeded the bounds of acceptable criticism and could impose significant psychological burdens on the players, urging fans to refrain from speculating about relationships within the team and not to contribute to fueling disputes among its members.



Suspicion of internal tension increased after Kim Min-jae, 29, a defender for Bayern Munich, threw his shoe in anger after being substituted during the second half of the match that ended in a goalless draw against Venezuela on South Korean soil this month.



After the match, Kim stated that every player must focus and give their best, comments that added further controversy regarding the nature of the atmosphere within the team.



This current crisis is an extension of the public outrage sparked by the behavior of some players benefiting from exemptions from mandatory military service after winning the gold medal at the Asian Games.



The players' celebrations after the victory drew widespread criticism, as they were interpreted as reflecting the view that military exemption was a primary motivation for achieving the title. In response, Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul pledged to work on reducing this privilege.