دعا الاتحاد الكوري الجنوبي لكرة القدم جماهيره إلى الكف عن استهداف لاعبي المنتخب بالهجمات الشخصية والمبالغة في انتقادهم، محذرا من الآثار النفسية التي قد تترتب على الضغوط المتزايدة التي يواجهونها منذ الإخفاق في كأس العالم التي أقيمت في الولايات المتحدة والمكسيك وكندا الصيف الماضي.


وأدى الخروج من المونديال إلى استقالة المدرب السابق هونج ميونج، فيما ينتظر الإسباني روبرت مورينو قرارا بشأن تمديد عقده بعد توليه قيادة المنتخب.


ومع اقتراب انطلاق كأس آسيا في السعودية خلال يناير القادم، تصاعدت الاتهامات بوجود خلافات وانقسامات داخل صفوف المنتخب الكوري الجنوبي. ووفقا لتقارير إعلامية محلية، يشعر بعض اللاعبين الشباب بأن عددا من اللاعبين المخضرمين، يتقدمهم القائد سون هيونج-مين «34 عاما»، يحدون من فرص تقدمهم.


وفي بيان مطول، رفض الاتحاد ما اعتبره محاولات لإثارة الانقسام بين اللاعبين، مشيرا إلى انتشار معلومات غير موثقة وتكهنات بشأن عدد من عناصر المنتخب عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي والمنتديات الإلكترونية، بالتزامن مع تعرض بعضهم لانتقادات حادة وهجمات شخصية.


وأوضح الاتحاد أن هذه الممارسات تجاوزت نطاق النقد المقبول، وقد تفرض أعباء نفسية كبيرة على اللاعبين، مطالبا الجماهير بالابتعاد عن التكهنات المتعلقة بالعلاقات داخل المنتخب، وعدم المساهمة في تأجيج الخلافات بين أفراده.


وزادت الشكوك بشأن وجود توتر داخلي بعدما ألقى كيم مين-جاي «29 عاما»، مدافع بايرن ميونيخ الألماني، حذاءه غاضبا إثر استبداله خلال الشوط الثاني من المواجهة التي انتهت بالتعادل السلبي أمام فنزويلا على أرض كوريا الجنوبية هذا الشهر.


وعقب المباراة، قال كيم إن على كل لاعب التركيز وتقديم أفضل ما لديه، وهي تصريحات أضافت مزيدا من الجدل بشأن طبيعة الأجواء داخل المنتخب.


وتأتي الأزمة الحالية امتدادا لحالة الغضب الشعبي التي أثارها سلوك بعض اللاعبين المستفيدين من الإعفاء من الخدمة العسكرية الإلزامية، عقب تتويجهم بالميدالية الذهبية في دورة الألعاب الآسيوية.


وأثارت احتفالات اللاعبين بعد الفوز انتقادات واسعة، إذ فُسرت على أنها تعكس اعتبار الإعفاء العسكري دافعا رئيسا لتحقيق اللقب. وعلى إثر ذلك، تعهد وزير الدفاع كانج شين-تشول بالعمل على تقليص هذه الميزة.