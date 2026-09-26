Croatian Zlatko Dalic, the head coach of the UAE national team, confirmed the difficulty of the Bahraini team, pointing out that the opponent will do everything in their power to qualify. Dalic explained during the press conference that the first victory over Yemen is now behind the team, and the current focus is entirely on the upcoming match.

Dalic added: "We performed well in the first match, but we need to improve on some aspects and continue on the same upward path." He concluded his remarks by expressing hope in securing the qualification spot, emphasizing that the team will give everything it has to achieve victory and make the fans happy.

For his part, Nicolas Jimenez, a player for the UAE national team, emphasized the importance of the match against the Bahraini team. Jimenez explained during the press conference that the opening win against Yemen was an important step, but the journey is still in its early stages. He added: "We have prepared well for today's match, and we will do everything we can to make the UAE fans happy and move step by step towards our goal," expressing gratitude and appreciation to the supporters for their continuous support and confirming the players' commitment to represent them in the best way possible.