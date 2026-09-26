أكد الكرواتي زلاتكو داليتش، المدير الفني لمنتخب الإمارات، على صعوبة المنتخب البحريني، مشيراً إلى أن المنافس سيبذل كل ما لديه من أجل التأهل. وأوضح داليتش خلال المؤتمر الصحفي أن الفوز الأول على اليمن أصبح خلف ظهر الفريق، وأن التركيز الحالي منصب بالكامل على المواجهة القادمة.

وأضاف زلاتكو: قدمنا مستوى جيداً في المباراة الأولى، ولكن يتوجب علينا تحسين بعض الأمور والاستمرار على نفس النهج التصاعدي". واختتم حديثه بالإعراب عن أمله في حسم بطاقة التأهل، مؤكداً أن المنتخب سيقدم كل ما يملك من جهد لتحقيق الفوز وإسعاد الجماهير.

من جهته، أكد نيكولاس خيمينيز، لاعب منتخب الإمارات على أهمية المواجهة أمام منتخب البحرين. وأوضح خيمينيز خلال المؤتمر الصحفي أن الفوز الافتتاحي على اليمن كان خطوة مهمة، لكن المشوار ما زال في بدايته، وأضاف: «استعدينا جيداً لمباراة اليوم، وسنبذل كل ما لدينا لإسعاد جماهير الإمارات والتقدم خطوة بخطوة نحو هدفنا»، موجهاً الشكر والتقدير للمشجعين على دعمهم المتواصل ومؤكداً التزام اللاعبين بتمثيلهم بأفضل صورة.