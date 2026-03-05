The coach of Al-Ittihad Club, Sergio Conceição, held a press conference this evening to discuss the upcoming match against Al-Ahli on Friday, as part of the Roshen Saudi Professional League.



Conceição explained that the coaching staff will rely on a comprehensive evaluation of all available options before finalizing the starting lineup, emphasizing that participation in the match will be reserved for "the best and most ready" players, according to the technical and physical criteria established by the coaching team.



He indicated that Al-Ittihad does not focus on a specific strength of the opponent, stating that the team will play in a way that distinguishes them, aiming to present themselves as a strong and capable team while maintaining their technical identity on the field.



He added that set pieces represent one of the important weapons the team relies on in this match, noting the effort to exploit all possible opportunities to score and maximize offensive effectiveness.



Conceição also emphasized the significant role of the team's fans, saying: "Our fans have always been the secret to our distinction in many matches this season, and their impactful presence against Al-Hilal, despite the limited percentage allocated to them, had a great effect on the match result, and this is what we also strive to achieve in the match against Al-Ahli."



The Portuguese coach expressed his wish to play the Round of 16 match in the Asian Championship before this encounter, referring to his desire to engage in a continental challenge prior to Friday's match.



In conclusion, Conceição stressed that the support of Al-Ittihad fans and their backing will be the key to success against Al-Ahli, affirming the need for their presence and encouragement throughout the match.