عقد مدرب نادي الاتحاد، سيرجيو كونسيساو، مؤتمره الصحفي مساء اليوم للحديث عن المواجهة المرتقبة أمام النادي الأهلي يوم الجمعة، ضمن منافسات دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


وأوضح كونسيساو أن الجهاز الفني سيعتمد على تقييم شامل لجميع الخيارات المتاحة قبل حسم التشكيلة الأساسية، مؤكداً أن المشاركة في اللقاء ستكون من نصيب "الأفضل والأكثر جاهزية" من اللاعبين، وفق المعايير الفنية والبدنية المعتمدة لدى الطاقم الفني.


وأشار إلى أن الاتحاد لا يركّز على نقطة قوة محددة لدى المنافس، مبيناً أن الفريق سيلعب بالطريقة التي تميّزه، بهدف الظهور بصورة الفريق القوي والمتمكن، مع الحفاظ على هويته الفنية داخل الملعب.


وأضاف أن الكرات الثابتة تمثل أحد الأسلحة المهمة التي يعوّل عليها الفريق في هذه المواجهة، لافتاً إلى العمل على استغلال جميع الفرص الممكنة للتسجيل وتعظيم الفاعلية الهجومية.


كما شدد كونسيساو على الدور الكبير لجماهير الفريق قائلاً: جماهيرنا دائماً ما كانت سر تميّزنا في كثير من مباريات هذا الموسم، وحضورهم المؤثر أمام الهلال رغم قلة النسبة المخصصة لهم له وقع كبير على نتيجة اللقاء، وهذا ما نسعى لتحقيقه أيضاً في مواجهة الأهلي.


وبيّن المدرب البرتغالي أنه كان يتمنى خوض مباراة دور ثمن النهائي في البطولة الآسيوية قبل هذه المواجهة، في إشارة إلى رغبته في خوض استحقاق قاري يسبق لقاء الجمعة.


وفي ختام حديثه، شدد كونسيساو على أن دعم جماهير الاتحاد ومساندتهم سيكون مفتاحاً للنجاح أمام الأهلي، مؤكداً الحاجة إلى تواجدهم ومؤازرتهم طوال المباراة.