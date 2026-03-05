تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، اتصالًا هاتفيًا، من رئيس السنغال باسيرو ديوماي فاي.
وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض تطورات الأوضاع في ظل التصعيد العسكري الراهن بالمنطقة.
وقد عبر رئيس السنغال عن التضامن مع المملكة تجاه ما تعرضت له من عدوان، مؤكدًا دعم بلاده ومساندتها لما تتخذه من إجراءات بما يسهم في تعزيز أمن المملكة واستقرارها.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received a phone call from the President of Senegal, Macky Sall.
During the call, they reviewed the developments in the current military escalation in the region.
The President of Senegal expressed solidarity with the Kingdom regarding the aggression it has faced, affirming his country's support and backing for the measures taken to enhance the Kingdom's security and stability.