تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، اتصالًا هاتفيًا، من رئيس السنغال باسيرو ديوماي فاي.

وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض تطورات الأوضاع في ظل التصعيد العسكري الراهن بالمنطقة.

وقد عبر رئيس السنغال عن التضامن مع المملكة تجاه ما تعرضت له من عدوان، مؤكدًا دعم بلاده ومساندتها لما تتخذه من إجراءات بما يسهم في تعزيز أمن المملكة واستقرارها.