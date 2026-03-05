تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، اتصالًا هاتفيًا، من رئيس كازاخستان قاسم جورمارت توقايف.

وأكد رئيس كازاخستان خلال الاتصال تضامن بلاده مع السعودية إثر الاعتداءات الإيرانية الآثمة التي تعرضت لها المملكة، ودعم كازاخستان لما تتخذه المملكة من إجراءات لصون أمنها وحماية أراضيها.