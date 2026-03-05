تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، اتصالًا هاتفيًا، من رئيس كازاخستان قاسم جورمارت توقايف.
وأكد رئيس كازاخستان خلال الاتصال تضامن بلاده مع السعودية إثر الاعتداءات الإيرانية الآثمة التي تعرضت لها المملكة، ودعم كازاخستان لما تتخذه المملكة من إجراءات لصون أمنها وحماية أراضيها.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received a phone call from the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
During the call, the President of Kazakhstan affirmed his country's solidarity with Saudi Arabia following the malicious Iranian attacks that the Kingdom has faced, and Kazakhstan's support for the measures taken by the Kingdom to safeguard its security and protect its territory.