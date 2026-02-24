عبرت جماهير القادسية عن سعادتها بعد الفوز الكبير على فريق الاتفاق برباعية نظيفة، ضمن منافسات الجولة 23 من دوري روشن السعودي، مشيدين بالإداء المميز الذي قدمه اللاعبون والجهاز الفني بقيادة المدرب الإيرلندي بريندان رودجرز والذي توجه الفريق بخطف نقاط المباراة.


وحصل محمد أبو الشامات على جائزة أفضل لاعب في المباراة بعد مستواه المميز، إذ واصل تأثيره الهجومي هذا الموسم مساهماً في 8 أهداف، بصناعته 7 أهداف وتسجيله هدفاً واحداً.


وبهذا الفوز، رفع القادسية رصيده إلى 53 نقطة بعد 23 جولة، ليحتل المركز الرابع في جدول الترتيب، مواصلاً نتائجه الإيجابية تحت قيادة مدربه الإيرلندي رودجرز، الذي قاد الفريق إلى سلسلة مميزة بلغت 14 مباراة متتالية دون خسارة، في إنجاز يعكس الاستقرار الفني والتطور الكبير في أداء الفريق.


من جهته، أكّد مدرب القادسية بريندان رودجرز أن فريقه قدّم مباراة مميزة، مشيراً إلى أن اللقاء كان الثاني خلال أربعة أيام، ومع ذلك أظهر اللاعبون مجهوداً كبيراً، خصوصاً خلال النصف ساعة الأولى.


وأوضح أن الفريق خاض مواجهة تكتيكية أمام خصم قوي، ولعب بشدة عالية دفاعياً وهجومياً ونجح في صناعة العديد من الفرص المحققة للتسجيل، معبّراً عن سعادته الكبيرة بالمستوى الذي قدّمه اللاعبون.


وأضاف أن الأفكار التي نطبقها داخل الملعب تتطلب قوة بدنية عالية واللعب بإيقاع قوي طوال 90 دقيقة، وهي العقلية التي نعمل على ترسيخها داخل الفريق، مبيناً أن مجاراة القادسية داخل أرض الملعب تبقى أمراً صعباً.


وأشار إلى وضوحه التام مع اللاعبين من الناحية التكتيكية، إذ يعرف كل لاعب أدواره وواجباته داخل الملعب، مؤكداً أن التركيز حالياً ينصب على تحقيق الفوز في المباراة القادمة، مع التعامل مع كل مباراة على حدة في ظل جدول مزدحم.


واختتم حديثه بالتأكيد على قوة الدوري السعودي وما يضمه من لاعبين عالميين، مشدداً على أن الحماس والتنافس حاضران في كل مواجهة، وأنه يعمل على تطوير اللاعبين السعوديين فنياً وبدنياً، لافتاً إلى أن اللاعب السعودي يمتلك موهبة كبيرة وقابلية عالية للتطور.