The Al-Qadisiyah fans expressed their happiness after the big win against Al-Ettifaq with a clean score of four goals, in the 23rd round of the Roshan Saudi League, praising the outstanding performance delivered by the players and the coaching staff led by Irish coach Brendan Rodgers, which helped the team secure the match points.



Mohamed Abu Al-Shamat received the award for Best Player of the Match after his remarkable performance, as he continued to have an offensive impact this season, contributing to 8 goals, with 7 assists and 1 goal scored.



With this victory, Al-Qadisiyah raised its points tally to 53 after 23 rounds, occupying the fourth position in the standings, continuing its positive results under the leadership of its Irish coach Rodgers, who has led the team to an impressive streak of 14 consecutive matches without a loss, a feat that reflects the technical stability and significant development in the team's performance.



For his part, Al-Qadisiyah coach Brendan Rodgers confirmed that his team delivered an exceptional match, noting that this was the second match within four days, yet the players showed great effort, especially during the first half hour.



He explained that the team faced a tactical challenge against a strong opponent, playing with high intensity both defensively and offensively, and succeeded in creating many clear scoring opportunities, expressing his great happiness with the level the players presented.



He added that the ideas we implement on the field require high physical strength and playing at a strong pace for the entire 90 minutes, which is the mentality we are working to instill within the team, indicating that competing with Al-Qadisiyah on the field remains a challenging task.



He pointed out his complete clarity with the players regarding tactics, as each player knows their roles and responsibilities on the field, emphasizing that the current focus is on achieving victory in the next match, while treating each match individually amid a busy schedule.



He concluded his remarks by affirming the strength of the Saudi league and the presence of world-class players, stressing that enthusiasm and competition are present in every encounter, and that he is working on developing Saudi players both technically and physically, noting that the Saudi player possesses great talent and a high capacity for development.