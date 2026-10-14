استقبل نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز في مقر الإمارة مدير عام فرع وزارة الرياضة بالمنطقة عبدالعزيز بن عبود، يرافقه رئيس مجلس إدارة شركة نادي الاتحاد المعين حديثاً رضا بترجي، وعدد من أعضاء المجلس.


وهنأ نائب أمير المنطقة رئيس المجلس وأعضاءه بمناسبة تعيينهم، متمنياً لهم التوفيق في مهماتهم، مشيداً بما تحظى به الأندية الرياضية من دعم ورعاية من القيادة الرشيدة، واطلع على عرض عن الخطط المستقبلية للنادي، والجهود الرامية إلى تطوير الألعاب المختلفة وتعزيز الاهتمام بها.