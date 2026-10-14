The Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, received the Director General of the Ministry of Sports branch in the region, Abdulaziz bin Aboud, accompanied by the newly appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Ittihad Club, Reda Batarji, and several board members.



The Deputy Emir congratulated the Chairman and the members on their appointment, wishing them success in their tasks, praising the support and care that sports clubs receive from the wise leadership. He was briefed on a presentation about the club's future plans and the efforts aimed at developing various sports and enhancing interest in them.