استقبل نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز في مقر الإمارة مدير عام فرع وزارة الرياضة بالمنطقة عبدالعزيز بن عبود، يرافقه رئيس مجلس إدارة شركة نادي الاتحاد المعين حديثاً رضا بترجي، وعدد من أعضاء المجلس.
وهنأ نائب أمير المنطقة رئيس المجلس وأعضاءه بمناسبة تعيينهم، متمنياً لهم التوفيق في مهماتهم، مشيداً بما تحظى به الأندية الرياضية من دعم ورعاية من القيادة الرشيدة، واطلع على عرض عن الخطط المستقبلية للنادي، والجهود الرامية إلى تطوير الألعاب المختلفة وتعزيز الاهتمام بها.
The Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, received the Director General of the Ministry of Sports branch in the region, Abdulaziz bin Aboud, accompanied by the newly appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Ittihad Club, Reda Batarji, and several board members.
The Deputy Emir congratulated the Chairman and the members on their appointment, wishing them success in their tasks, praising the support and care that sports clubs receive from the wise leadership. He was briefed on a presentation about the club's future plans and the efforts aimed at developing various sports and enhancing interest in them.