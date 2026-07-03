اشتعل الصراع بين ريال مدريد وباريس سان جيرمان على صدارة أكثر الأندية تسجيلًا للأهداف عبر لاعبيهما في كأس العالم 2026، مع استمرار تألق نجوم الفريقين رفقة منتخباتهما.


ويتصدر ريال مدريد القائمة بعدما سجل لاعبوه 13 هدفًا، جاءت عن طريق الفرنسي كيليان مبابي، والبرازيلي فينيسيوس جونيور، والإنجليزي جود بيلينغهام، والتركي أردا جولر، والأوروغوياني فيديريكو فالفيردي.


ويلاحقه باريس سان جيرمان في المركز الثاني برصيد 11 هدفًا، أحرزها كل من الفرنسي عثمان ديمبيلي، والبرتغالي جواو نيفيز، والجورجي خفيتشا كفاراتسخيليا، والكوري الجنوبي لي كانغ إن، والمغربي أشرف حكيمي.


ومع دخول البطولة مراحلها الحاسمة، يترقب عشاق كرة القدم استمرار هذا السباق المثير بين عملاقي أوروبا، في ظل امتلاكهما مجموعة من أبرز نجوم المونديال القادرين على زيادة غلتهم التهديفية حتى المباراة النهائية.