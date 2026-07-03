The rivalry between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain for the title of the clubs with the most goals scored by their players in the 2026 World Cup has intensified, as the stars of both teams continue to shine with their national teams.



Real Madrid tops the list after its players have scored 13 goals, thanks to Frenchman Kylian Mbappé, Brazilian Vinícius Júnior, Englishman Jude Bellingham, Turkish Arda Güler, and Uruguayan Federico Valverde.



Paris Saint-Germain follows closely in second place with 11 goals, scored by Frenchman Ousmane Dembélé, Portuguese João Neves, Georgian Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, South Korean Lee Kang-in, and Moroccan Achraf Hakimi.



As the tournament enters its decisive stages, football fans are eagerly anticipating the continuation of this thrilling race between the giants of Europe, given that they possess a group of the World Cup's top stars capable of increasing their goal tally until the final match.