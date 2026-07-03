اشتعل الصراع بين ريال مدريد وباريس سان جيرمان على صدارة أكثر الأندية تسجيلًا للأهداف عبر لاعبيهما في كأس العالم 2026، مع استمرار تألق نجوم الفريقين رفقة منتخباتهما.
ويتصدر ريال مدريد القائمة بعدما سجل لاعبوه 13 هدفًا، جاءت عن طريق الفرنسي كيليان مبابي، والبرازيلي فينيسيوس جونيور، والإنجليزي جود بيلينغهام، والتركي أردا جولر، والأوروغوياني فيديريكو فالفيردي.
ويلاحقه باريس سان جيرمان في المركز الثاني برصيد 11 هدفًا، أحرزها كل من الفرنسي عثمان ديمبيلي، والبرتغالي جواو نيفيز، والجورجي خفيتشا كفاراتسخيليا، والكوري الجنوبي لي كانغ إن، والمغربي أشرف حكيمي.
ومع دخول البطولة مراحلها الحاسمة، يترقب عشاق كرة القدم استمرار هذا السباق المثير بين عملاقي أوروبا، في ظل امتلاكهما مجموعة من أبرز نجوم المونديال القادرين على زيادة غلتهم التهديفية حتى المباراة النهائية.
The rivalry between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain for the title of the clubs with the most goals scored by their players in the 2026 World Cup has intensified, as the stars of both teams continue to shine with their national teams.
Real Madrid tops the list after its players have scored 13 goals, thanks to Frenchman Kylian Mbappé, Brazilian Vinícius Júnior, Englishman Jude Bellingham, Turkish Arda Güler, and Uruguayan Federico Valverde.
Paris Saint-Germain follows closely in second place with 11 goals, scored by Frenchman Ousmane Dembélé, Portuguese João Neves, Georgian Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, South Korean Lee Kang-in, and Moroccan Achraf Hakimi.
As the tournament enters its decisive stages, football fans are eagerly anticipating the continuation of this thrilling race between the giants of Europe, given that they possess a group of the World Cup's top stars capable of increasing their goal tally until the final match.