في مشهد غير متوقع ألقى بظلاله على أجواء بطولة كأس العالم لكرة القدم 2026، تسببت الأحوال الجوية السيئة في تأجيل انطلاق المواجهة المرتقبة بين منتخبَي المكسيك والإكوادور ضمن منافسات دور الـ32، وسط حضور جماهيري غفير كان يترقب صافرة البداية في ملعب مكسيكو سيتي بالعاصمة المكسيكية.

وشهد الملعب هطول أمطار غزيرة قبل لحظات من انطلاق اللقاء، ما أدى إلى تدهور أرضية الملعب وإجبار الجهات المنظمة على تأجيل المباراة حفاظاً على سلامة اللاعبين والجماهير، وسط حالة من الترقب في المدرجات.

وكان المنتخب المكسيكي، أحد المنتخبات المضيفة للبطولة إلى جانب الولايات المتحدة وكندا، قد تأهل إلى الأدوار الإقصائية بعد تصدره المجموعة الأولى برصيد 9 نقاط كاملة، عقب تحقيقه الفوز في جميع مبارياته أمام جنوب إفريقيا والتشيك وكوريا الجنوبية.

في المقابل، حجز منتخب الإكوادور مقعده في دور الـ32 بعد احتلاله المركز الثالث في المجموعة الخامسة برصيد 4 نقاط، ضمن قائمة أفضل المنتخبات أصحاب المركز الثالث، في مجموعة ضمت ألمانيا وكوراساو وكوت ديفوار، إذ حقق الفوز في مباراة وتعادل في أخرى وتلقى خسارة واحدة.

وبحسب نظام البطولة، فإن الفائز من هذه المواجهة سيضرب موعداً في دور الـ16 مع المنتصر من لقاء إنجلترا والكونغو الديمقراطية، في مواجهة مرتقبة ضمن الأدوار الإقصائية.