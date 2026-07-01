In an unexpected scene that cast a shadow over the atmosphere of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, bad weather conditions caused the much-anticipated match between Mexico and Ecuador in the Round of 32 to be postponed, amidst a large crowd eagerly awaiting the kickoff at the Mexico City stadium in the Mexican capital.

The stadium witnessed heavy rainfall just moments before the match was set to begin, leading to a deterioration of the pitch and forcing the organizing authorities to postpone the game to ensure the safety of the players and fans, amidst a state of anticipation in the stands.

The Mexican national team, one of the host nations of the tournament alongside the United States and Canada, qualified for the knockout stages after topping Group A with a total of 9 points, having won all their matches against South Africa, the Czech Republic, and South Korea.

On the other hand, the Ecuadorian team secured their place in the Round of 32 by finishing third in Group E with 4 points, among the best third-placed teams, in a group that included Germany, Curaçao, and Ivory Coast, where they won one match, drew another, and suffered one loss.

According to the tournament's format, the winner of this match will face the victor of the encounter between England and the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the Round of 16, in a much-anticipated clash in the knockout stages.