With the kickoff of the 2026 World Cup, it seems that (star food) has become part of the secrets to success, and that the small details in a player's plate may be the key to winning the biggest football tournament on the planet.

The spotlight is no longer solely on the skills of the stars and the strategies of the coaches, but has extended beyond the lines, where a hidden battle of equal importance is taking place; the battle to prepare players' bodies to withstand 90 minutes of high effort and possibly more. Nutrition, which was once considered a secondary detail, has today become an essential part of performance strategy in major tournaments.

Reports from the Economic Times indicate that "food is no longer just a meal, but (fuel) that determines a player's ability to run, endure, and recover." The choice of carbohydrate type, the timing of protein intake, and hydration levels are all precise details that can make the difference between a player who maintains their energy until the 95th minute and another who collapses as their glycogen stores are depleted in their muscles.

Studies show that a football player covers between 11 and 13 kilometers in a single match, which depletes nearly half of their glycogen stores, leading to a decline in performance in the final minutes. For this reason, experts recommend that players consume between 2,500 to 3,500 calories daily, with 55–65% of that coming from carbohydrates, to support energy and delay fatigue.

The Mediterranean diet also stands out as a promising dietary option; thanks to its richness in anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, and its ability to enhance endurance and muscle strength, although scientific evidence still requires further studies to confirm its effectiveness specifically for football players.

Nutrition is not limited to pre-match meals, as a British study in 2023 showed that "82% of players do not achieve the recommended amount of carbohydrates during play, despite their adherence to caffeine and fluids." This opens the door to developing more precise nutrition plans during matches.

Players' energy needs range from 2,900 calories for goalkeepers to 3,500 for field players, with a necessity to adhere to protein ratios (1.6–2.2 grams per kilogram of body weight) and healthy fats (20–35% of total energy), in addition to the vitamins and minerals that players lose due to high effort and sweating.