مع انطلاق المنافسة في كأس العالم 2026، يبدو أن (طعام النجوم) أصبح جزءاً من أسرار التفوق، وأن التفاصيل الصغيرة في طبق اللاعب قد تكون مفتاح الفوز في أكبر بطولة كروية على الكوكب.

لم تعد الأضواء مسلّطة فقط على مهارات النجوم وخطط المدربين، بل امتدت إلى ما وراء الخطوط، حيث تدور معركة خفية لا تقل أهمية؛ معركة إعداد أجساد اللاعبين ليصمدوا أمام 90 دقيقة من الجهد العالي وربما أكثر. فالتغذية، التي كانت تُعد تفصيلاً ثانوياً في الماضي، أصبحت اليوم جزءاً أساسياً من إستراتيجية الأداء في البطولات الكبرى.

وتشير تقارير Economic Times إلى أن «الطعام لم يعد مجرد وجبة، بل (وقود) يحدد قدرة اللاعب على الركض، والتحمل، والتعافي». فاختيار نوع الكربوهيدرات، وتوقيت تناول البروتين، ومستوى الترطيب، كلها تفاصيل دقيقة قد تصنع الفارق بين لاعب يحافظ على طاقته حتى الدقيقة 95 وآخر ينهار مع استنزاف مخزون الغلايكوجين في عضلاته.

وتُظهر الدراسات أن لاعب كرة القدم يقطع ما بين 11 و13 كيلومتراً في المباراة الواحدة، وهو ما يستنزف ما يقارب نصف مخزون الغلايكوجين، مما يؤدي إلى تراجع الأداء في الدقائق الأخيرة. ولهذا، يوصي الخبراء بأن يحصل اللاعب يومياً على 2500 إلى 3500 سعرة حرارية، مع اعتماد 55–65% منها على الكربوهيدرات، لدعم الطاقة وتأخير التعب.

كما تبرز حمية البحر الأبيض المتوسط كخيار غذائي واعد؛ بفضل غناها بمضادات الالتهاب ومضادات الأكسدة، وقدرتها على تعزيز التحمُّل والقوة العضلية، رغم أن الأدلة العلمية لا تزال بحاجة إلى مزيد من الدراسات لتأكيد فعاليتها على لاعبي كرة القدم تحديداً.

ولا تقتصر التغذية على ما قبل المباراة، إذ أظهرت دراسة بريطانية عام 2023 أن «82% من اللاعبين لا يحققون الكمية الموصى بها من الكربوهيدرات أثناء اللعب، رغم التزامهم بالكافيين والسوائل». وهو ما يفتح الباب أمام تطوير خطط تغذية أكثر دقة خلال المباريات.

وتتراوح احتياجات اللاعبين من الطاقة بين 2900 سعرة لحراس المرمى و3500 للاعبي الميدان، مع ضرورة الالتزام بنسب البروتين (1.6–2.2 غرام لكل كيلوغرام من الوزن) والدهون الصحية (20–35% من إجمالي الطاقة)، إضافة إلى الفيتامينات والمعادن التي يفقدها اللاعبون بسبب الجهد العالي والتعرق.