The Saudi national team concluded its preparations yesterday evening for the friendly match against the Puerto Rico national team today (Friday) at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, as part of its training camp held in the fourth and final phase of the preparation program for the FIFA World Cup 2026™️.



The players of the Green team conducted their training session at the Austin FC training center, under the supervision of head coach Donis. During the session, they performed a fitness workout, followed by passing drills, and then practiced several tactical plays in set pieces.



In a related context, player Hassan Tambakti only participated in special exercises with the medical staff, and he is confirmed to miss the friendly match, while player Nawaf Al-Aqidi continued his rehabilitation program under the supervision of the medical staff.