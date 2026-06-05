Some global companies have utilized new technologies to develop football players' shoes, making them more suitable for their feet on the field, considering shoes as part of the game and creativity. Some of these shoes have an attractive and appealing appearance, while others focus solely on comfort by using kangaroo leather, carbon fiber, ballistic nylon, and traction FG material to make them lighter. Some are printed with the names and numbers of stars for marketing purposes, in addition to providing the player with accuracy in passing and shooting, maintaining foot warmth, and offering an advantage in handling the ball, with a stitching method that provides complete control and adequate support for the foot.