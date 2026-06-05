استعانت بعض الشركات العالمية بتقنيات جديدة من أجل تطوير أحذية لاعبي كرة القدم، وجعلها أكثر ملاءمة لأرجلهم داخل أرض الملعب، معتبرة الأحذية جزءاً من اللعبة والإبداع، فالبعض منها تتمتع بالمظهر الجيد واللافت، أما البعض الآخر فيكتفي بالتركيز على عامل الراحة بالاستعانة بجلد (الكنغورو) و(الكاربون فايبر) و(نايلون الباليستية) ومادة (تراكشن أف.جي) لجعلها الأخف وزناً، وجزء منها تُطبع عليه أسامي النجوم وأرقامهم في غرض تسويقها، إلى جانب أنها تمنح اللاعب دقة في التمرير والتسديد، وتحافظ على حرارة قدمه، وتمنح أفضلية في التعامل مع الكرة، وبطريقة خياطة تمنح السيطرة الكاملة والدعم الكافي للرِّجل.