The Al-Hazm team defeated their counterpart Al-Taawoun with a score of two goals to none in the match held today at Al-Hazm Club Stadium in Al-Rass, as part of the 34th round of the Saudi Professional League.



Al-Hazm scored the first goal through their player Abubakar Bah at the 78th minute, while Oumar added the second goal at the 81st minute.



With this victory, Al-Hazm raised their points to 42, securing the ninth position, while Al-Taawoun remained at their previous total of 53 points in sixth place.