تغلَّب فريق الحزم على نظيره التعاون بهدفين مقابل لا شيء في المباراة التي جمعتهما اليوم على ملعب نادي الحزم بمحافظة الرس، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ(34) من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين.


وسجَّل الحزم الهدف الأول عن طريق لاعبه أبوبكر باه عند الدقيقة (78)، فيما أضاف الهدف الثاني أومارو عند الدقيقة (81).


وبهذا الانتصار رفع الحزم رصيده إلى (42) نقطة في المركز التاسع، فيما بقي التعاون على رصيده السابق (53) نقطة في المركز السادس.