تغلَّب فريق الحزم على نظيره التعاون بهدفين مقابل لا شيء في المباراة التي جمعتهما اليوم على ملعب نادي الحزم بمحافظة الرس، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ(34) من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين.
وسجَّل الحزم الهدف الأول عن طريق لاعبه أبوبكر باه عند الدقيقة (78)، فيما أضاف الهدف الثاني أومارو عند الدقيقة (81).
وبهذا الانتصار رفع الحزم رصيده إلى (42) نقطة في المركز التاسع، فيما بقي التعاون على رصيده السابق (53) نقطة في المركز السادس.
The Al-Hazm team defeated their counterpart Al-Taawoun with a score of two goals to none in the match held today at Al-Hazm Club Stadium in Al-Rass, as part of the 34th round of the Saudi Professional League.
Al-Hazm scored the first goal through their player Abubakar Bah at the 78th minute, while Oumar added the second goal at the 81st minute.
With this victory, Al-Hazm raised their points to 42, securing the ninth position, while Al-Taawoun remained at their previous total of 53 points in sixth place.