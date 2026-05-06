أدان نادي مانشستر سيتي الإساءات العنصرية التي تعرض لها نجما الفريق أثناء وبعد مواجهة إيفرتون، أمس (الإثنين)، ضمن منافسات بطولة الدوري الإنجليزي «بريميرليغ».

بيان السيتي

وقال النادي في بيان عبر موقعه الإلكتروني: «يدين نادي مانشستر سيتي بشدة الإساءات العنصرية التي تعرض لها أنطوان سيمينيو خلال مباراة الأمس، ونرحب بالإجراءات السريعة التي اتخذها نادي إيفرتون والشرطة لتحديد هوية المسؤول عن الواقعة».

وأضاف: «كما نشعر بخيبة أمل كبيرة بعد علمنا بتعرّض مارك غيهي لسلسلة من المنشورات العنصرية المسيئة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي الليلة الماضية».

وختم بيان السيتي: «سنواصل تقديم دعمنا الكامل لكل من أنطوان ومارك، ولن نقبل بأي شكل من أشكال التمييز في لعبتنا».

تعادل مُحبط

وسقط مانشستر سيتي في فخ التعادل مع إيفرتون 3-3، في المباراة التي أُقيمت على ملعب «ديكينسون»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ35 من البريميرليغ.

ويحتل مانشستر سيتي وصافة جدول الترتيب بـ71 نقطة من 34 مباراة، متأخراً بخمس نقاط عن أرسنال المتصدر الذي خاض 35 لقاء.