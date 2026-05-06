Manchester City condemned the racist abuses directed at the team's stars during and after the match against Everton yesterday (Monday) in the English Premier League.

City's Statement

The club stated in a statement on its website: "Manchester City strongly condemns the racist abuses directed at Antoine Semenyo during yesterday's match, and we welcome the swift actions taken by Everton and the police to identify the perpetrator of the incident."

It added: "We are also deeply disappointed to learn that Marc Guéhi was subjected to a series of offensive racist posts on social media last night."

The City statement concluded: "We will continue to provide our full support to both Antoine and Marc, and we will not accept any form of discrimination in our game."

Frustrating Draw

Manchester City fell into the trap of a 3-3 draw with Everton in the match held at the "Dickinson" stadium, as part of the 35th round of the Premier League.

Manchester City occupies second place in the standings with 71 points from 34 matches, trailing five points behind the leaders Arsenal, who have played 35 matches.