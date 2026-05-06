أدان نادي مانشستر سيتي الإساءات العنصرية التي تعرض لها نجما الفريق أثناء وبعد مواجهة إيفرتون، أمس (الإثنين)، ضمن منافسات بطولة الدوري الإنجليزي «بريميرليغ».
بيان السيتي
وقال النادي في بيان عبر موقعه الإلكتروني: «يدين نادي مانشستر سيتي بشدة الإساءات العنصرية التي تعرض لها أنطوان سيمينيو خلال مباراة الأمس، ونرحب بالإجراءات السريعة التي اتخذها نادي إيفرتون والشرطة لتحديد هوية المسؤول عن الواقعة».
وأضاف: «كما نشعر بخيبة أمل كبيرة بعد علمنا بتعرّض مارك غيهي لسلسلة من المنشورات العنصرية المسيئة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي الليلة الماضية».
وختم بيان السيتي: «سنواصل تقديم دعمنا الكامل لكل من أنطوان ومارك، ولن نقبل بأي شكل من أشكال التمييز في لعبتنا».
تعادل مُحبط
وسقط مانشستر سيتي في فخ التعادل مع إيفرتون 3-3، في المباراة التي أُقيمت على ملعب «ديكينسون»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ35 من البريميرليغ.
ويحتل مانشستر سيتي وصافة جدول الترتيب بـ71 نقطة من 34 مباراة، متأخراً بخمس نقاط عن أرسنال المتصدر الذي خاض 35 لقاء.
Manchester City condemned the racist abuses directed at the team's stars during and after the match against Everton yesterday (Monday) in the English Premier League.
City's Statement
The club stated in a statement on its website: "Manchester City strongly condemns the racist abuses directed at Antoine Semenyo during yesterday's match, and we welcome the swift actions taken by Everton and the police to identify the perpetrator of the incident."
It added: "We are also deeply disappointed to learn that Marc Guéhi was subjected to a series of offensive racist posts on social media last night."
The City statement concluded: "We will continue to provide our full support to both Antoine and Marc, and we will not accept any form of discrimination in our game."
Frustrating Draw
Manchester City fell into the trap of a 3-3 draw with Everton in the match held at the "Dickinson" stadium, as part of the 35th round of the Premier League.
Manchester City occupies second place in the standings with 71 points from 34 matches, trailing five points behind the leaders Arsenal, who have played 35 matches.