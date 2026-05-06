اقترب الزمالك من حصد لقب الدوري المصري للمرة الـ15 في تاريخه، بعد تفوقه على مضيفه سموحة بهدف دون رد، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، ضمن منافسات الجولة السادسة (قبل الأخيرة) من مرحلة التتويج.
جاء هدف الزمالك في الدقيقة 61، بعد عرضية رائعة من البرازيلي خوان بيزيزا قابلها الفلسطيني عدي الدباغ برأسية في الشباك.
فوز جديد للأهلي
وفي الجولة ذاتها، واصل الأهلي صحوته بتحقيق الانتصار الثاني على التوالي على حساب إنبي بثلاثية نظيفة، ليُبقي على آماله الضعيفة في التتويج.
أحرز أهداف «المارد الأحمر» حسين الشحات وأحمد سيد «زيزو» وأشرف بن شرقي، في الدقائق 8 و21 و47.
تعثر بيراميدز
وفي مواجهة ثالثة، اكتفى بيراميدز بتعادل مُخيب للآمال مع سيراميكا كليوباترا بهدف لمثله، لتتقلص حظوظه في التتويج باللقب.
افتتح محمد رضا «بوبو» التسجيل لصالح سيراميكا كليوباترا في الدقيقة 30، قبل أن يُعدل بيراميدز النتيجة سريعاً عن طريق ناصر ماهر بعدها بست دقائق فقط.
ترتيب ثلاثي القمة
بهذه النتائج، رفع الزمالك رصيده إلى 53 نقطة، لينفرد بصدارة ترتيب الدوري المصري قبل جولة واحدة من النهاية، متفوقاً بنقطتين عن بيراميدز الوصيف، وثلاث نقاط عن الأهلي صاحب المركز الثالث.
سيناريوهات التتويج
ويكفي الزمالك التعادل في المباراة القادمة ضد سيراميكا كليوباترا لحسم لقب الدوري المصري رسمياً، فيما يحتاج بيراميدز إلى الفوز على سموحة مع هزيمة الزمالك لخطف اللقب.
أما الأهلي، فيحتاج إلى الفوز على المصري، مع هزيمة الزمالك، وتعثر بيراميدز سواء بالتعادل أو الخسارة.
Zamalek is close to winning the Egyptian league title for the 15th time in its history, after defeating its host Smouha with a score of one goal to none today (Tuesday), in the sixth (and penultimate) round of the championship phase.
The goal for Zamalek came in the 61st minute, following a brilliant cross from Brazilian Juan Pizziza, which was met by Palestinian player Oday Al-Dabbagh with a header into the net.
Another Victory for Al-Ahly
In the same round, Al-Ahly continued its resurgence by achieving its second consecutive victory against Enppi with a clean score of three goals, keeping its slim hopes for the title alive.
The goals for "The Red Giant" were scored by Hussein El-Shahat, Ahmed Sayed "Zizo," and Ashraf Bencharki, in the 8th, 21st, and 47th minutes.
Pyramids Stumble
In a third match, Pyramids settled for a disappointing draw with Ceramica Cleopatra, with a score of one goal each, reducing its chances of winning the title.
Mohamed Reda "Bobo" opened the scoring for Ceramica Cleopatra in the 30th minute, before Pyramids quickly equalized through Nasser Maher just six minutes later.
Top Three Standings
With these results, Zamalek raised its tally to 53 points, taking the lead in the Egyptian league standings with one round remaining, two points ahead of second-placed Pyramids, and three points ahead of third-placed Al-Ahly.
Title Scenarios
Zamalek only needs to draw in the next match against Ceramica Cleopatra to officially secure the Egyptian league title, while Pyramids needs to win against Smouha and for Zamalek to lose to snatch the title.
As for Al-Ahly, it needs to win against Al-Masry, with Zamalek losing, and Pyramids stumbling either by drawing or losing.