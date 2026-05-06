Zamalek is close to winning the Egyptian league title for the 15th time in its history, after defeating its host Smouha with a score of one goal to none today (Tuesday), in the sixth (and penultimate) round of the championship phase.

The goal for Zamalek came in the 61st minute, following a brilliant cross from Brazilian Juan Pizziza, which was met by Palestinian player Oday Al-Dabbagh with a header into the net.

Another Victory for Al-Ahly

In the same round, Al-Ahly continued its resurgence by achieving its second consecutive victory against Enppi with a clean score of three goals, keeping its slim hopes for the title alive.

The goals for "The Red Giant" were scored by Hussein El-Shahat, Ahmed Sayed "Zizo," and Ashraf Bencharki, in the 8th, 21st, and 47th minutes.

Pyramids Stumble

In a third match, Pyramids settled for a disappointing draw with Ceramica Cleopatra, with a score of one goal each, reducing its chances of winning the title.

Mohamed Reda "Bobo" opened the scoring for Ceramica Cleopatra in the 30th minute, before Pyramids quickly equalized through Nasser Maher just six minutes later.

Top Three Standings

With these results, Zamalek raised its tally to 53 points, taking the lead in the Egyptian league standings with one round remaining, two points ahead of second-placed Pyramids, and three points ahead of third-placed Al-Ahly.

Title Scenarios

Zamalek only needs to draw in the next match against Ceramica Cleopatra to officially secure the Egyptian league title, while Pyramids needs to win against Smouha and for Zamalek to lose to snatch the title.

As for Al-Ahly, it needs to win against Al-Masry, with Zamalek losing, and Pyramids stumbling either by drawing or losing.