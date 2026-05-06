اقترب الزمالك من حصد لقب الدوري المصري للمرة الـ15 في تاريخه، بعد تفوقه على مضيفه سموحة بهدف دون رد، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، ضمن منافسات الجولة السادسة (قبل الأخيرة) من مرحلة التتويج.

جاء هدف الزمالك في الدقيقة 61، بعد عرضية رائعة من البرازيلي خوان بيزيزا قابلها الفلسطيني عدي الدباغ برأسية في الشباك.

فوز جديد للأهلي

وفي الجولة ذاتها، واصل الأهلي صحوته بتحقيق الانتصار الثاني على التوالي على حساب إنبي بثلاثية نظيفة، ليُبقي على آماله الضعيفة في التتويج.

أحرز أهداف «المارد الأحمر» حسين الشحات وأحمد سيد «زيزو» وأشرف بن شرقي، في الدقائق 8 و21 و47.

تعثر بيراميدز

وفي مواجهة ثالثة، اكتفى بيراميدز بتعادل مُخيب للآمال مع سيراميكا كليوباترا بهدف لمثله، لتتقلص حظوظه في التتويج باللقب.

افتتح محمد رضا «بوبو» التسجيل لصالح سيراميكا كليوباترا في الدقيقة 30، قبل أن يُعدل بيراميدز النتيجة سريعاً عن طريق ناصر ماهر بعدها بست دقائق فقط.

ترتيب ثلاثي القمة

بهذه النتائج، رفع الزمالك رصيده إلى 53 نقطة، لينفرد بصدارة ترتيب الدوري المصري قبل جولة واحدة من النهاية، متفوقاً بنقطتين عن بيراميدز الوصيف، وثلاث نقاط عن الأهلي صاحب المركز الثالث.

سيناريوهات التتويج

ويكفي الزمالك التعادل في المباراة القادمة ضد سيراميكا كليوباترا لحسم لقب الدوري المصري رسمياً، فيما يحتاج بيراميدز إلى الفوز على سموحة مع هزيمة الزمالك لخطف اللقب.

أما الأهلي، فيحتاج إلى الفوز على المصري، مع هزيمة الزمالك، وتعثر بيراميدز سواء بالتعادل أو الخسارة.