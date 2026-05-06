احتفل الزميل فواز الشريف، بتوقيع كتابه الذي حمل عنوان (على حافة كرة القدم – اللعبة الرابعة)، الصادر عن دار يعرب، وسط حضور واسع من الإعلاميين والمهتمين بالشأنين الرياضي والثقافي.
ويأتي صدور الكتاب بنسختين عربية وإنجليزية، في خطوة تمنح العمل مساحة أرحب للوصول إلى القراء داخل المنطقة وخارجها، وتؤكد حضور التجربة الرياضية السعودية والعربية في سياق ثقافي دولي أكثر اتساعاً.
ويمثل «على حافة كرة القدم – اللعبة الرابعة» إضافة نوعية إلى مسيرة فواز الشريف الإعلامية، من خلال عمل يفتح باب القراءة والتأمل، دون أن يفقد صلته بروح اللعبة وشغفها.
Colleague Fawaz Al-Sharif celebrated the signing of his book titled (On the Edge of Football – The Fourth Game), published by Dar Ya'rab, in the presence of a large audience of media professionals and those interested in sports and cultural affairs.
The book is released in both Arabic and English versions, a step that provides the work with a broader space to reach readers both within the region and beyond, and emphasizes the presence of the Saudi and Arab sports experience in a more expansive international cultural context.
“On the Edge of Football – The Fourth Game” represents a qualitative addition to Fawaz Al-Sharif's media career, through a work that opens the door to reading and reflection, without losing its connection to the spirit of the game and its passion.