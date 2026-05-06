احتفل الزميل فواز الشريف، بتوقيع كتابه الذي حمل عنوان (على حافة كرة القدم – اللعبة الرابعة)، الصادر عن دار يعرب، وسط حضور واسع من الإعلاميين والمهتمين بالشأنين الرياضي والثقافي.


ويأتي صدور الكتاب بنسختين عربية وإنجليزية، في خطوة تمنح العمل مساحة أرحب للوصول إلى القراء داخل المنطقة وخارجها، وتؤكد حضور التجربة الرياضية السعودية والعربية في سياق ثقافي دولي أكثر اتساعاً.


ويمثل «على حافة كرة القدم – اللعبة الرابعة» إضافة نوعية إلى مسيرة فواز الشريف الإعلامية، من خلال عمل يفتح باب القراءة والتأمل، دون أن يفقد صلته بروح اللعبة وشغفها.