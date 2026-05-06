Colleague Fawaz Al-Sharif celebrated the signing of his book titled (On the Edge of Football – The Fourth Game), published by Dar Ya'rab, in the presence of a large audience of media professionals and those interested in sports and cultural affairs.



The book is released in both Arabic and English versions, a step that provides the work with a broader space to reach readers both within the region and beyond, and emphasizes the presence of the Saudi and Arab sports experience in a more expansive international cultural context.



“On the Edge of Football – The Fourth Game” represents a qualitative addition to Fawaz Al-Sharif's media career, through a work that opens the door to reading and reflection, without losing its connection to the spirit of the game and its passion.