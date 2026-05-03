The Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Saudi Football Federation has spoken regarding the events that accompanied the match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli, which took place on April 29th as part of the Roshan Professional League, and witnessed some tension after its conclusion.



The Disciplinary and Ethics Committee decided to suspend Al-Ahli defender Merih Demiral for one match and fined him 165,000 riyals for provoking the rival fans, causing damage to the facilities and property of the match venue, making media insults towards the match officials, and stirring public opinion.



Reactions varied regarding the penalties imposed on the Turkish defender Demiral; some viewed them as deserved due to his actions after the match, while others considered them excessive, especially since several players from other teams had previously behaved in a similar manner and criticized refereeing mistakes without facing the same penalties.