قالت لجنة الانضباط والأخلاق في الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم كلمتها بشأن الأحداث التي صاحبت مباراة النصر والأهلي التي أقيمت في الـ29 من أبريل الماضي ضمن مباريات دوري روشن للمحترفين، وشهدت شداً وجذباً عقب نهايتها.


وقررت لجنة الانضباط والأخلاق إيقاف مدافع الأهلي ميريح ديميرال مباراة واحدة وتغريمه مبلغ 165 ألف ريال، نظير قيامه بإثارة جماهير المنافس، وإلحاق الضرر بمرافق وممتلكات ملعب المباراة، والإساءة الإعلامية تجاه مسؤولي المباراة، وإثارة الرأي العام.


وتباينت ردود الفعل حول العقوبات التي طالت المدافع التركي ديميرال، إذ رآها البعض مستحقة نظير ما فعله بعد المباراة، فيما اعتبرها البعض مبالغاً فيها خصوصاً أن عدد من لاعبي فرق أخرى سبق لهم أن تصرفوا بالطريقة ذاتها وانتقدوا الأخطاء التحكيمية ولم تصدر ضدهم العقوبات ذاتها.