نفّذت القطاعات الأمنية بوزارة الداخلية وبمشاركة مع الهلال الأحمر السعودي والشؤون الصحية بمكة المكرمة وقسم الأمن بمدينة الملك عبدالعزيز الرياضية حالة أمنية فرضية في حال حدوث خطر أمني يهدد الحضور أثناء إقامة المنافسات الرياضية من خلال كيفية تأمين الحضور من الخطر الأمني وتوفير الخروج الآمن، من الملاعب الرياضية إلى مكان آمن آخر، وكيفية تدخل كل جهة لممارسة مهماتها لتوفير أقصى الخدمات الأمنية والطبية في زمن قياسي وتأمين سلامتهم.


وتاتي هذه الخطوة في إطار اهتمام وزارة الرياضة بأطياف المجتمع الرياضي كافة في حضور المنافسات الرياضية، وذلك لتوفير أقصى أنواع السلامة في حالة حدوث أي خطر أمني، إذ يكون لدى هذه الجهات الأمنية خطط أمنية معده مسبقاً وجاهزة للتنفيذ عند اللجوء لها.