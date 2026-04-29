The security sectors of the Ministry of Interior, in collaboration with the Saudi Red Crescent, the health authorities in Makkah, and the security department of King Abdulaziz Sports City, conducted a simulated security scenario in the event of a security threat to attendees during sports competitions. This involved how to secure the attendees from the security threat and provide a safe exit from the sports venues to another secure location, as well as how each entity would intervene to carry out its responsibilities to provide maximum security and medical services in record time and ensure their safety.



This step comes as part of the Ministry of Sports' interest in all segments of the sports community attending the sports competitions, aiming to provide the highest levels of safety in case of any security threat. These security entities have pre-prepared security plans ready for implementation when needed.