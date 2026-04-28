The captain of the Al-Khulood team, Hattan Bahbari, confirmed to "Okaz" that the Greek coach Georgios Donis is the right coach for the Saudi national team at this time, given his knowledge of the players from his previous work as a coach in the Saudi league over the past years, wishing him success in his upcoming mission with the Green.



Bahbari expressed his hope to be with the Saudi national team in the upcoming World Cup in "the United States, Mexico, and Canada," indicating that he will exert significant effort with the Al-Khulood team in the remaining matches of the current season, in order to gain the trust of the coaching staff led by coach Donis.



Bahbari pointed out that the Saudi national team is capable of honoring the nation in the upcoming World Cup, with the support of the wise leadership and the officials of our national team, along with the support of Saudi fans.



He concluded his remarks about Al-Khulood's match against Al-Hilal in the King’s Cup final, emphasizing that the match will be different from the previous encounter in the Roshan Saudi Pro League, adding: We will work to achieve victory and win the title of the most prestigious local cup, bringing joy to the loyal fans of Al-Khulood.