تعول الجماهير الشبابية كثيراً على فاعلية قائد الفريق يانيك كاراسكو في المواجهة القادمة، إذ تطمح أن يضع بصمته بهدف حاسم في المباراة النهائية ليصل إلى الهدف رقم 23، وذلك بعد المستويات اللافتة التي قدمها الموسم الحالي، ووصوله إلى 22 هدفاً في مختلف البطولات، وهو الرقم الأعلى في مسيرته الاحترافية خلال موسم واحد.


ويأتي هذا الطموح الجماهيري في ظل الحالة الفنية العالية التي يعيشها اللاعب، مما يجعله الرهان الأول في حسم اللقب، وتعزيز أرقامه القياسية مع «الليث»، في موسم استثنائي أكد فيه كاراسكو مكانته كأحد أبرز الركائز الهجومية في الملاعب السعودية.