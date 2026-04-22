The youth fans are heavily relying on the effectiveness of team captain Yannick Carrasco in the upcoming match, as they hope he will leave his mark with a decisive goal in the final to reach his 23rd goal, following the remarkable performances he has delivered this season, achieving 22 goals across various competitions, which is the highest number in his professional career in a single season.



This fan ambition comes in light of the high technical condition the player is experiencing, making him the primary bet in securing the title and enhancing his record numbers with "Al-Layth," in an exceptional season where Carrasco has confirmed his status as one of the most prominent attacking pillars in Saudi stadiums.