تشهد المواجهة النهائية بين فريقي الشباب والريان القطري في نهائي دوري أبطال كأس الخليج للأندية، صراعا هجوميا لافتا بين النجم الشبابي عبدالرزاق حمدالله، ولاعب فريق الريان ألكسندر ميتروفيتش، في مواجهة قد تحسم تفاصيل اللقب.


المهاجم الشبابي عبدالرزاق حمدالله يتميز بحسه التهديفي العالي داخل منطقة الجزاء، وخبرته الطويلة في الملاعب السعودية والخليجية، إضافة إلى قدرته على استغلال أنصاف الفرص، ما يجعله سلاحًا حاسمًا في المباريات النهائية.


في المقابل، يمتلك مهاجم الريان ميتروفيتش قوة بدنية كبيرة، وإجادة مميزة في الكرات الهوائية، إلى جانب خبرته الأوروبية وتجربته السابقة مع الهلال السعودي.