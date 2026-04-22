The final showdown between the Qatari teams Al-Shabab and Al-Rayyan in the Gulf Clubs Champions Cup final witnesses a remarkable attacking battle between the Al-Shabab star Abdulrazak Hamdallah and Al-Rayyan player Alexander Mitrovic, in a match that could determine the details of the title.



The Al-Shabab forward Abdulrazak Hamdallah is distinguished by his high scoring instinct inside the penalty area, his extensive experience in Saudi and Gulf leagues, in addition to his ability to exploit half-chances, making him a decisive weapon in final matches.



On the other hand, Al-Rayyan's striker Mitrovic possesses great physical strength, exceptional skill in aerial balls, along with his European experience and previous stint with Al-Hilal Saudi.