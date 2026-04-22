The President of Al-Shabab Club, Abdulaziz Al-Malik, sent a motivational message to the club's fans ahead of the Gulf Champions League final, emphasizing the importance of the fans' role in supporting the team during this critical stage.



The club president posted a tweet on X, stressing that the fans have always been and continue to be the most prominent element in the club's journey, noting that the achievements made were due to their continuous support and standing behind the team in various circumstances.



He affirmed that the fans' presence in the final represents an extension of the club's rich history, calling on supporters to continue their support and encouragement until the last moments, as this has a direct impact on the pitch.



The Al-Shabab team is preparing to compete in the Gulf final with the ambition of achieving their third title in history, in a match expected to witness a large fan attendance, reflecting the club's status and history in regional competitions.