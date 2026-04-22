وجّه رئيس نادي الشباب عبدالعزيز المالك رسالة تحفيزية إلى جماهير النادي، وذلك قبل نهائي دوري أبطال الخليج للأندية، مؤكدًا أهمية الدور الجماهيري في دعم الفريق خلال هذه المرحلة الحاسمة.


ونشر رئيس النادي تغريدة عبر منصة إكس، شدد فيها على أن الجماهير كانت ولا تزال العنصر الأبرز في مسيرة النادي، مشيرًا إلى أن الإنجازات التي تحققت جاءت بدعمهم المستمر ووقوفهم خلف الفريق في مختلف الظروف.


وأكد أن الحضور الجماهيري في النهائي يمثل امتدادًا لتاريخ النادي العريق، داعيًا الأنصار إلى مواصلة الدعم والمؤازرة حتى اللحظات الأخيرة، لما لذلك من أثر مباشر داخل أرضية الملعب.


ويستعد الفريق الشبابي لخوض النهائي الخليجي بطموح تحقيق اللقب الثالث في تاريخه، في مواجهة ينتظر أن تشهد حضورًا جماهيريًا كبيرًا، يعكس مكانة النادي وتاريخه في المنافسات الإقليمية.