The Iranian Minister of Sports, Ahmad Dunya Mali, stated that the Iranian government will not make a decision regarding the national team's participation in the World Cup until it receives a response from the International Football Federation (FIFA) regarding the change of venue for the team's matches.

The Iranian Football Federation is pushing to move the national team's three group stage matches in the World Cup from the United States to Mexico, citing the U.S. military intervention alongside Israel in the strikes that ignited the current war in the region.

Last month, the Iranian Football Federation announced that it is in talks with FIFA about changing the venue for the matches, while the Iranian Ministry of Sports has banned national teams and sports clubs from traveling to countries it considers hostile until further notice.

However, FIFA President Gianni Infantino stated last week that Iran will play its matches in the World Cup as scheduled.

Dunya Mali said in an interview published by the Turkish news agency "Anadolu," "Our request submitted to FIFA to move Iran's matches from the United States to Mexico is still pending, but we have not received a response yet."

He added, "If the request is accepted, Iran's participation in the World Cup will be confirmed. However, FIFA has not issued any response so far."

He continued, "As the Minister of Sports, in cooperation with the Iranian Football Federation, we will keep the national team ready for the World Cup. However, the final decision will be made by the Cabinet."

Dunya Mali concluded, "According to the relevant FIFA regulations, security must be provided in the host country, but the World Cup will start soon, and obtaining guarantees during this period is questionable."

He added, "Under these circumstances, the possibility of Iran participating in the World Cup matches held in the United States is very low, but if the necessary security guarantees are provided, our government will make its decision regarding Iran's participation in the World Cup."

Iran is scheduled to play all its matches in Group G of the World Cup on U.S. soil, facing New Zealand and Belgium in Los Angeles, before its final match against Egypt in Seattle.

Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the Iranian team is welcome to play in the United States, but he indicated that it may not be suitable "for its life and safety."

Trump later clarified that any threat to the players would not come from the United States.