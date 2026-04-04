Sources revealed to "Okaz" that the current management of Al-Wehda Club, after confirming the first football team's stay for another season in the Yelo League for first division clubs, has requested coach Rosmir to prepare a comprehensive technical report on all players; in preparation for overhauling all lines of the team from defense to attack with both local and foreign players. This is in order to make a collective decision to release the majority of the team’s players, both local and foreign, as their continued presence for another season will cost the team another season in "Yelo," given that their capabilities are very limited after being given a full opportunity without achieving any level or results that would convince the Al-Wehda fans of their continuation.



The Al-Wehda team lost the chance to compete for entry into the playoff qualifying for the Yelo League to ascend to the Roshan Saudi Professional League, after drawing with Al-Raed 2/2. This result demonstrated the inability of Al-Wehda players to compete for entry into the playoff matches, which angered the Al-Wehda fans who attended and left fully convinced of the first team’s failure to rise to the top league.