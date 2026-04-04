The former manager of the Al-Qadisiyah first football team, Mohammed Al-Dalhan, urged the players to focus and avoid rushing in the match against Al-Ettifaq tomorrow (Sunday) as part of the 27th round of the Roshan Saudi League.



Al-Dalhan said in his remarks to "Okaz": "The match between Al-Ettifaq and Al-Qadisiyah will be difficult for both teams, especially given the intense rivalry between them as they are from the same region. Al-Qadisiyah wants to win the match and continue the consecutive victories the team has been achieving since the arrival of Irish coach Brendan Rodgers, who is doing a wonderful job with Al-Qadisiyah, as acknowledged by all Qadisiyah fans. On the other hand, the Al-Ettifaq team will strongly strive to win the match and compensate for their previous loss to Al-Qadisiyah about a month ago, where they lost by a surprising four goals. Their players will enter the match aiming to secure the three points and restore the pride of the Al-Ettifaq team once again under the leadership of national coach Saad Al-Shahrani, who will work hard to present his team differently in the face-off against Al-Qadisiyah."



Al-Dalhan hoped that the match would showcase a distinguished and fitting performance for the Eastern Derby, especially since both teams have stars of a high caliber. He called on Al-Qadisiyah fans to support and back their team on the pitch, affirming that the presence of Qadisiyah fans will lead the players to victory in the match, securing the three points and reaching 63 points.