طالب مدير الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي القادسية السابق محمد الضلعان، لاعبي الفريق بالتركيز وعدم الاندفاع في مباراة الاتفاق غدا (الأحد) ضمن منافسات الجولة 27 من دوري روشن السعودي.


وقال الضلعان في حديثه لـ«عكاظ»: "مباراة الاتفاق والقادسية سوف تكون صعبة لكلا الفريقين خصوصاً في ظل التنافس الكبير الذي يجمعهما بحكم أنهما من منطقة واحدة، القادسية يريد الفوز في المباراة ومواصلة الانتصارات المتتالية التي يقدمها الفريق منذ قدوم المدرب الإيرلندي بريندان رودجرز الذي يقدم عملاً رائعاً مع فريق القادسية وبشهادة جميع القدساويين، أما الفريق الاتفاقي فسوف يسعى وبقوة للفوز بالمباراة وتعويض خسارته السابقة أمام القادسية قبل نحو شهر تقريباً والتي خسرها برباعية لم تكن في الحسبان، وسوف يدخل لاعبوه المباراة لكسب النقاط الثلاث وإعادة هيبة الفريق الاتفاقي من جديد بقيادة المدرب الوطني سعد الشهري الذي سيسعى جاهداً لظهور فريقه بشكل مختلف في مواجهة القادسية".


وتمنى الضلعان أن تظهر المباراة بشكل مميز ولائق بديربي الشرقية ، خصوصاً وأن الفريقين يمتلكان نجوماً على مستوى عالٍ، وناشد جماهير القادسية بدعم ومساندة الفريق القدساوي داخل المستطيل الأخضر، مؤكداً أن وقفة الجماهير القدساوية سوف تقود اللاعبين للفوز في المباراة وكسب النقاط الثلاث والوصول للنقطة 63 .