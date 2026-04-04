طالب مدير الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي القادسية السابق محمد الضلعان، لاعبي الفريق بالتركيز وعدم الاندفاع في مباراة الاتفاق غدا (الأحد) ضمن منافسات الجولة 27 من دوري روشن السعودي.
وقال الضلعان في حديثه لـ«عكاظ»: "مباراة الاتفاق والقادسية سوف تكون صعبة لكلا الفريقين خصوصاً في ظل التنافس الكبير الذي يجمعهما بحكم أنهما من منطقة واحدة، القادسية يريد الفوز في المباراة ومواصلة الانتصارات المتتالية التي يقدمها الفريق منذ قدوم المدرب الإيرلندي بريندان رودجرز الذي يقدم عملاً رائعاً مع فريق القادسية وبشهادة جميع القدساويين، أما الفريق الاتفاقي فسوف يسعى وبقوة للفوز بالمباراة وتعويض خسارته السابقة أمام القادسية قبل نحو شهر تقريباً والتي خسرها برباعية لم تكن في الحسبان، وسوف يدخل لاعبوه المباراة لكسب النقاط الثلاث وإعادة هيبة الفريق الاتفاقي من جديد بقيادة المدرب الوطني سعد الشهري الذي سيسعى جاهداً لظهور فريقه بشكل مختلف في مواجهة القادسية".
وتمنى الضلعان أن تظهر المباراة بشكل مميز ولائق بديربي الشرقية ، خصوصاً وأن الفريقين يمتلكان نجوماً على مستوى عالٍ، وناشد جماهير القادسية بدعم ومساندة الفريق القدساوي داخل المستطيل الأخضر، مؤكداً أن وقفة الجماهير القدساوية سوف تقود اللاعبين للفوز في المباراة وكسب النقاط الثلاث والوصول للنقطة 63 .
The former manager of the Al-Qadisiyah first football team, Mohammed Al-Dalhan, urged the players to focus and avoid rushing in the match against Al-Ettifaq tomorrow (Sunday) as part of the 27th round of the Roshan Saudi League.
Al-Dalhan said in his remarks to "Okaz": "The match between Al-Ettifaq and Al-Qadisiyah will be difficult for both teams, especially given the intense rivalry between them as they are from the same region. Al-Qadisiyah wants to win the match and continue the consecutive victories the team has been achieving since the arrival of Irish coach Brendan Rodgers, who is doing a wonderful job with Al-Qadisiyah, as acknowledged by all Qadisiyah fans. On the other hand, the Al-Ettifaq team will strongly strive to win the match and compensate for their previous loss to Al-Qadisiyah about a month ago, where they lost by a surprising four goals. Their players will enter the match aiming to secure the three points and restore the pride of the Al-Ettifaq team once again under the leadership of national coach Saad Al-Shahrani, who will work hard to present his team differently in the face-off against Al-Qadisiyah."
Al-Dalhan hoped that the match would showcase a distinguished and fitting performance for the Eastern Derby, especially since both teams have stars of a high caliber. He called on Al-Qadisiyah fans to support and back their team on the pitch, affirming that the presence of Qadisiyah fans will lead the players to victory in the match, securing the three points and reaching 63 points.