The streets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, witnessed an unforgettable historic night when the stars of the Iraqi national team received a grand welcome from their fans following their qualification for the World Cup for the first time in 40 years, after defeating Bolivia 2-1 in the global playoff final last Wednesday.



Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani welcomed the national team delegation upon their arrival in the country, and immediately ordered a public reception for the delegation via an open-top bus that set off from Freedom Square in Baghdad, allowing the fans to celebrate and rejoice in the qualification for the 2026 World Cup finals.



Iraq secured the last qualifying spot for the World Cup when Ali Al-Hamadi and captain Ayman Hussein scored during the victory over Bolivia in Monterrey, Mexico, early last Wednesday.



The Iraqi national team successfully navigated a long multi-stage path that spanned 21 matches, including a thrilling victory with an aggregate score of 3-2 over the UAE in Basra, securing a spot in the global playoff from Asia.



Iraq became the 48th team to qualify for the tournament hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, where they will play in Group 9 alongside France, Senegal, and Norway in the competitions scheduled to take place between June 11 and July 19.



The previous and only participation of Iraq in the World Cup was in 1986 in Mexico.