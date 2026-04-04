شهدت شوارع العاصمة العراقية بغداد ليلة تاريخية لا تُنسى، عندما حظي نجوم المنتخب العراقي باستقبال مهيب من جماهيرهم عقب التأهل لكأس العالم لأول مرة منذ 40 عاماً، بعد الفوز على ‌بوليفيا 2-1 في نهائي الملحق العالمي يوم الأربعاء الماضي.


واستقبل رئيس الوزراء محمد شياع السوداني بعثة المنتخب فور وصولها للبلاد، وقد وجه على الفور بإقامة استقبال شعبي للبعثة عبر حافلة مكشوفة انطلقت من ساحة الحرية في بغداد، للسماح للجماهير ⁠بالاحتفال والفرحة بالتأهل إلى نهائيات كأس العالم 2026.


وانتزع العراق المقعد الأخير المؤهل لكأس العالم عندما سجل له علي الحمادي والقائد أيمن حسين خلال الفوز على بوليفيا في مونتيري بالمكسيك فجر الأربعاء الماضي.


ونجح المنتخب العراقي في تجاوز مسار طويل ⁠متعدد المراحل امتد على مدار 21 مباراة، من بينها انتصار مثير بمجموع المباراتين 3-2 على الإمارات في البصرة ليقتنص مقعد الملحق العالمي عن قارة آسيا.


وأصبح العراق المنتخب ⁠48 المتأهل للبطولة التي تستضيفها الولايات المتحدة وكندا والمكسيك، حيث سيلعب ضمن المجموعة التاسعة التي تضم فرنسا والسنغال والنرويج في المنافسات المقرر إقامتها ⁠بين 11 يونيو و19 يوليو القادمين.


وكانت مشاركة العراق السابقة والوحيدة في كأس العالم عام 1986 في المكسيك .